Best Prime Day Deals of 2019: Amazon's Top Early TV, Laptop & Instant Pot Deals Ranked by Saver Trends

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saver Trends have revealed their list of the best Instant Pot,deals available in the lead up to Prime Day 2019. Links to their top picks are listed below.

The Best Prime Day Deals of 2019:

● 43% off on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Free Echo Dot - click the link for limited-time savings on this best-selling smart home bundle

● Save $300 on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast

● 54% off on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now

● Save $165.86 (48% off) on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices

● Save $39.96 (40% off) on the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this top-rated multipurpose programmable pressure cooker is on sale now on Amazon

● Save $100 (43% off) on the Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR

To shop the full selection of live deals check the official Prime Day 2019 page .

Prime Day 2019 is anticipated to surpass previous sales days and become the largest online sales event ever for Amazon. Amazon announced that last year's Prime Day sale was its biggest in history, as Prime members purchased more than 100 million products. Prime Day 2018 witnessed record sales for Amazon devices for kids, including the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.

Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.

Online sales experts at Saver Trends compare prices of products over Amazon Prime Day and list the best deals available to shoppers. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends