Best Prime Day Fitbit, Apple Watch & Garmin Deals of 2019: Amazon's Top Smartwatch Deals Ranked by Retail Egg
Save on Apple Watch, Garmin & Fitbit Prime Day deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, featuring deals on Apple Watch Series 2, 3, 4 & Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Inspire HR & Charge 3 models
Jul 15, 2019, 08:25 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch deals? Sales experts at Retail Egg have revealed their pick of the top smartwatch & activity tracker sales, listed below.
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save $75 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - the latest Apple smartwatch with cellular connectivity is on sale
- Save $75 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - this popular top-rated smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 39% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch
- Save $150 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone
- Save up to 40% off on Apple Watches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & cellular models
Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:
- Save $30 on the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - measure your calorie burn during any exercise and achieve your fitness goals with the latest Fitbit Charge model
- Save $31 on the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch - track all your daily activities and receive phone notifications on this water-resistant watch
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - enjoy dynamic personalized workouts and step-by-step coaching with this GPS smartwatch, on sale now
- Save 25% off on the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - save on Fitbit's top-selling fitness tracker while it's on sale at Amazon
- Check out the full range of Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the latest Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker & Fitbit Versa smartwatch
Best Garmin Running & Golf Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save $270 on the Garmin epix Smartwatch - navigate outdoor adventures with full-color mapping GPS on your wrist
- Save 58% off on the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch - track your heart rate and receive smart notifications on this device's large display
- Save 50% off on the Garmin Forerunner 35 - this best-selling Garmin smartwatch has built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor
- Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - this multisport GPS smartwatch provides outdoor navigation and smart notifications
- Save 33% off on the Garmin fenix 5s - this premium and rugged smaller-sized smartwatch features GPS and heart rate tracking
- Save 35% off on the Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch - improve your golf game with its golf swing sensor and preloaded courses
- Save up to $285 on Garmin GPS Smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the best-selling Forerunner & vivoactive series
What else is on sale for Prime Day this year? Check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page. Only Prime members are able to enjoy access to the entire sale.
Running for two whole days, this year's sale breaks Amazon's record for the longest Prime Day sale to date. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Sales of smart home devices hit record numbers with more than one million such products sold on July 17 alone.
When can shoppers enjoy the Prime Day 2019 sale? This year Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
Online shopping experts at Retail Egg monitor the prices of popular products online and review the best activity tracker and smartwatch deals available over Amazon Prime Day.
Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
