Best Prime Day iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook & iPhone Deals of 2019: Amazon's Top Apple Deals Ranked by Save Bubble
Apple Prime Day deals for 2019 are starting early, here's all the best Apple Watch Series 3 & 4, iPad, MacBook Pro, iPhone X & AirPods Prime Day savings
Jul 14, 2019, 10:12 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Prime Day Apple deals for 2019? Save Bubble have shared their list of the top MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods discounts. Links to the deals are listed below.
Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:
- Save $73 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $186 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - features wireless Qi charging and is unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile
- Save $181 on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed) - this iPhone offers 64 GB of memory and works like new
- Save 75% off on the Apple iPhone 6S Rose Gold (Renewed) - this renewed iPhone works like new and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display
- Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the iPhone XS Max & renewed models such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7
Best iPad Prime Day Deals:
- Save $150 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, WiFi) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $115 on the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch - this top-rated 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 24% off on the Apple iPad (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - Apple's top-rated and best-selling 9.7-inch tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPad Air 9.7-Inch Tablet (Renewed) - offered by Amazon Renewed, this 16GB Wi-Fi tablet is on sale now
- Save up to $242 on Apple iPad tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the latest iPad & iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air deals
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) - the latest Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 26% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch
- Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone
- Check out the full range of Apple Watch deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best MacBook Prime Day Deals:
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
- Save $150 on the Apple MacBook 512GB SSD (2017) - this sleek laptop features 512GB of SSD storage with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor
- Save $299 on the Apple MacBook Laptop - this slim and light 12" laptop delivers snappy performance for everyday computing and both the 256GB and 512GB models are on sale now
- Save 53% off on the Apple MacBook Pro 750GB HDD (Renewed) - this 15.4-inch Intel i7 laptop comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee ensuring it works and looks like new
- Save $1,151.99 on the Apple iMac 21.5-Inch Desktop (Refurbished) - this Amazon Renewed Apple computer boasts of a Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz and a 500GB hard drive
Best AirPods Prime Day Deals:
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now
- Save $14 on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - these popular wireless earphones are on sale now at Amazon
Some of the deals listed above may only be available to Prime members. We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.
Best Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 54% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Prime Day 2019 is widely expected to be the busiest shopping event ever for Amazon. Last year's Prime Day sale was the biggest global shopping event in Amazon history at the time, with more than 100 million products sold. The two best-selling TVs last year were the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition 43-inch and 50-inch models, together selling over six times as many TVs compared to the previous year's record setting TV.
Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at midnight (PT) on Monday, July 15, and runs for 48 hours through to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, July 16.
Deals researchers at Save Bubble review Apple deals across the web in addition to savings on a variety of electronics, gadgets, home and garden products. Click here to shop the entire range of Prime Day deals on Amazon.
