Best Productivity Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Productivity software allows individuals to be more productive and successful in certain everyday activities. This application is gaining popularity in jobs and is in high demand. Productivity Software simplifies the development process, and several applications, such as editing a script or creating brochures, which are customized to industry-specific activities. Productivity suites incorporate several applications that address diverse development areas and also offer the collaboration functionality, making it easier to easily access a community project for individual users.

360Quadrants has found and evaluated many companies offering the best productivity software that helps organizations make wise strategic decisions. Following an in-depth assessment of the vendors, quadrants are developed which involve a complete variety of capabilities such as and go-to-business strategy. These quadrants are updated every 90 days, mainly in the productivity software domain, and trained experts undertake a high degree review of the strategies and performance of suppliers.

A comprehensive SWOT evaluation is carried out by 360Quadrants and the vendors selected for placement are specifically evaluated. In order to acquire the best products for company expansion and business development, this evaluation enables companies to gain insights into potential demand patterns and development. A full list of large corporate organizations that promote the vendor selection process is provided by 360Quadrants.

Quadrant Categorization for Productivity Software

360Quadrants analyzes 70 vendors in the productivity software space and 19 vendors are positioned as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the 360quadrant.

Google Docs, Office 365, Workplace by Facebook, Coda, Todoist, LibreOffice, and Zoho Projects are identified as Visionary Leaders and placed on quadrant in the productivity software space.

Bitrix24, Apache OpenOffice, Ticktick, and ProWritingAid have been described as Innovators in the productivity software space.

Dynalist, Samepage, Onlyoffice, and TextExpander are identified as Emerging companies in the productivity software space.

WPS Office, MeisterTask, Backlog, and To-Do have been categorized as Dynamic Differentiators in the productivity software space.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

As a result of extensive studies undertaken on specific vendor products, the top productivity software companies are listed and are positioned in 360quadrants. For the assessment of the selected vendors, approximately 87 key parameters have been identified. Two key areas decide the vendor assessments: reliability of product portfolio and excellence in corporate strategies. The factors evaluated, which are a part of the quality of the product portfolio include breadth and depth of the product offering, the product's features and benefits, the product's popularity and the effects on the brand value. The defining factors acknowledged by corporate strategy excellence are geographical reach, variety of products produced, delivery channel mix, viability, and organic growth plan performance.

To extract the aggregate ranking from the criteria determined by researchers and industry experts, weightage is provided. The placement of the software provider will be determined by these generated rankings and they will be positioned on the quadrant as per their ranking. If there are any internal or technological enhancements in the software companies, then the quadrant will be modified as per the enhancements.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Data Mining Software, Big Data Software , and Statistical Analysis Software.

