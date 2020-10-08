Best Prototyping Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prototyping software enables users in designing and thus visualizing a model to understand it in detail. It is commonly found in the interface design. The software helps users in saving time as well as money as errors in design can be eliminated at the initial phases itself. Prototyping software is the working model of the design with fewer functions that shows how the design will appear when the project is complete. The major functionalities of the Prototyping software are prototype workflow, wireframe, automated interactions, mobile preview, co editing, prototype sharing, mp4 download, and asset management.

360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized a few vendors offering the best prototyping software which enables companies to select the required software and take quick decisions. Quadrants are released after undertaking in-depth analysis of vendors along with their product offerings and strategies used for expansion. 360Quadrants updates vendors listed in the quadrant quarterly with a continuous strategic analysis of vendors in the Prototyping Software space.

360Quadrants conducts a thorough SWOT analysis and precisely analyzes the vendors shortlisted for assessment. This analysis enables solution providers to understand more about the trends in the market and enables them to adapt strategies for growth and expansion. It provides a complete picture of the top vendors and enables customers to narrow down their search and select the right vendor based on their requirements.

Prototyping Software Quadrant Categorization:

360Quadrants has evaluated 26 software vendors that offer prototyping software, of which, the top 10 were positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

InVision, Adobe XD, Figma Prototyping Software, and Axure RP have been identified as visionary leaders in the prototyping software space.

Macaw has been identified as an innovator in the prototyping software space.

Pidoco, Flinto, and Pencil have been identified as emerging companies in the prototyping software space.

HotGloo and Moqups have been identified as dynamic differentiators in the prototyping software space.

360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology

Top prototyping software vendors are rated by skilled researchers and analysts after undertaking comprehensive research. This analysis is done based on the product maturity and company maturity criteria. Product maturity is completely based on the product base offered by the vendor whereas, company maturity is based on the growth of the company, strategies, global presence, and various such factors that are based on the company's growth and expansion. More than 80 parameters have been selected to analyze the prototyping software space which will be updated twice a year. Based on the weightages assigned on each, parameter ratings are carried out for the shortlisted vendors. Based on these ratings, vendors are placed in the respective quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Architecture Software, Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software, and BIM Objects.

