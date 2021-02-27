Best Psychic Reading Online for Tarot Cards, Love Readings, Future Readings - Psychic-Experts.Com

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Online Psychics, Mediums And Tarot Readers Experts for Free Psychic Readings Online via Live Chat, Phone Call Or Video. Top 3 Psychic Reading and Online Tarot Readings Websites in 2021 by Psychic Experts latest reports.

Psychic Experts is one of the most well-known and trusted psychic reading websites today, with numerous netizens relying on their expertise for news regarding the psychic arts, horoscopes, tarot readings, shift in the stars, and more. Their comprehensive database includes information about websites that offer psychic reading by phone or chat, love tarot reading, etc., along with testimonials and assessments of each of these services.

Psychic-Experts.Com released a list of the three sites they thought provided the best services when it came to an online psychic reading. Psychic-Experts' list included three free psychic reading online brands - Kasamba, Psychic Source, and Keen Psychic.

With their exhaustive research, tests, and analyses of many psychic websites that exist on the internet, Psychic Experts' list is the ultimate guide to finding authentic virtual tarot readers and online psychics. The psychic arts have long been subjected to ridicule and suspicion ever since the Dark Ages when fortune tellers, witches, and prophets were hunted down; thanks to these new websites, the good name of tarot reading and fortune-telling is being restored.

Best online psychics reading sites for live personal & accurate Readings 2021:

Kasamba -Ideal for love psychics readings, offering three free minutes of reading , 70% off on the first session. Know more about Kasamba services on the official website: Kasamba

Psychic Source - Offers the best phone psychics readings for career advice, financial help and tarot card readings, extra digital security, 3 free minutes plus 75% on for the first session. Know more about Psychic Source on their official website: Psychic Source

Keen Psychic - Authentic psychic readings online, specializes on big life decisions, 10 Minutes for just $1.99. Know more about Keen Psychic on the official website: Keen Psychic

Kasamba

Best for: Love psychics readings

Reading type: Psychic chat or email

Areas of expertise: Tarot card readings, career path guidance, astrology and horoscope, love readings.

Special offer: Three free minutes and 70 percent off

Kasamba has become one of the world's leading providers of online psychics who specialize in tarot card reading, astrology, and advice pertaining to careers and love. With more than twenty years of experience, Kasamba recruits the best love psychics and fortune readers through a detailed screening process. Only the best and most efficient psychics who can deliver desired results are accepted into the community created by Kasamba; this attention to quality is the principal reason behind their success in the live psychics industry.

The art of psychic reading is difficult to master. While many psychics are born with natural talent, fully utilizing these gifts is not an easy feat to achieve. Even the most talented psychics get better with age and experience as they meet new people and learn more about human nature. Kasamba recognizes the significance of experience when it comes to providing special services to society, which is why all the psychics on Kasamba are qualified professionals with certifications pertaining to their areas of expertise and years of experience.

Once the psychics' applications have been processed and their qualifications have been verified, the team behind Kasamba works to create a detailed profile for each professional who gets enlisted. These profiles are added to their extensive database so that users can browse through and filter out the kind of psychics they specifically want. The profile also mentions basic details about the psychic service provider, including their area of specialization, the number of years they have spent perfecting their craft, as well as reviews, ratings, and testimonials left behind by satisfied customers. The profiles also show the customer how much each psychic charges for the session, as well as their availability.

It is common knowledge that finding the perfect psychic, much like finding the right therapist, is a long and difficult process. Many seekers of psychic advice go through years of strife to find the right fortune teller who can connect with them on a spiritual level - it is important that there is a special and intimate relationship between the seer and the customer, which is hard to come by, so potential receivers of psychic advice need to find a teller who is as close to their preferences as possible. The profiles available on Kasamba help users sift through various seers to find the perfect match.

The reviews are also highly beneficial and act as a check on the intensive screening that the psychic recruits go through - if by any chance a fraudulent seer gets through the process, reviews left by authentic customers really allows one to see through any phonies on the website. User testimonials can also provide details about a seer's strengths and weaknesses, which gives other customers a good idea about which seers can provide exactly the service they need so that they can make an educated guess.

The price range information also prevents users from biting off more than they can chew - the better a seer is, the more they usually charge per minute. But the fact is that Kasamba has some of the cheapest rates offered by online psychic companies or the local fortune tellers that pop up if you Google' psychics near me'. Usually, sessions are charged at $1.99 for a period of ten minutes, which is ample time for an average user to get their questions answered. These low rates contribute to the democratization of psychic services so that they can have access to the best readers with a lot of experience without cashing out too much. The transparency that Kasamba provides about their fees goes to show how devoted they are to providing good psychic reading online service to the world.

The website also provides its users with the option to use filters as they browse through the directory. Much like sifting through search engine results, users can shortlist the perfect fortune teller using filters for the years of experience, customer ratings, and specialization. The specialization areas vary all the way from services as wide-ranged and intense as a complete chakra cleansing to something as specific as love tarot reading.

On Kasamba, customers can get answers to pertinent questions that can make or break their life. But their selling point lies in the swiftness of their service. Because they have enlisted phone psychics and chat psychics from all over the world, they can confidently offer online readings around the clock. The availability of online readings at any time of the day makes the website highly attractive to customers who do not have the time to commute to a psychic near them.

The accessibility of the service is also commendable. One can have their cards read, fortune told, and have their questions answered through phone calls, video calls, online chatting, and even emails for the traditional. As one of the few websites that allow users to mail fortune readers for sessions, Kasamba beats its opponents when it comes to ease of access. No matter where the user is or what kind of question they need to be answered, Kasamba is sure to provide results through an authentic psychic reader.

Kasamba always has seasonal offers and special rates exclusive to new users and free trials and discounts to make sure that the user has a good experience. For example, new users can access three free minutes with an additional 70% off on the final rates. This is a good strategy for customer retention and to make psychic reading, especially online services, more commonplace in today's non-believing society.

Psychic-Experts.com recommends Kasamba for users who need tarot card readings, career path advice, astrology readings and horoscopes, and readings pertaining to both platonic and romantic relationships, which is usually sufficient for the average seeker of psychic advice.

Psychic Source

Best for: Career and financial advice, tarot readings

Type of readings: Phone, online chat, or video call

Specialties: Love life, tarot readings, career advice, energy healing, loss and grieving

Special offer: Three free psychic minutes and 75 percent off

Psychic Source , on the other hand, offers additional services like financial advice, energy healing, and relief for those who are struggling with loss or grief. In a world shaken by the effects of the pandemic that is receding very slowly, many are lost in their journey dealing with the loss of loved ones, distance, and isolation. The specialists on Psychic Source are dedicated to helping users through crises at affordable rates.

The sensitivity and understanding provided by the team behind Psychic Source is the result of three decades of experience that the firm has in providing psychic services. With an extensive user base of more than tens of thousands of users, there are hundreds of diviners and readers who have a variety of specializations and years of knowledge about human nature and the stars amongst them.

Psychic Source claims to put customers first, above all else, which is why they also provide a seamless app across platforms. In this day and age, many young people find it difficult to actually sit down in front of a computer and answer queries. In a poverty-ridden era such as ours, with countries on the brink of economic recession, there is a dangerous combination of individuals who do not have access to a computer who is in dire need of psychic advice. Having an app that functions both on iOS and Android, with all the features of a cutting edge application like tabs and categories that are easy to navigate, motivates many new-generation users to start using psychic advice to guide them in their lives.

Psychic Source's commitment towards their customers has resulted in strong bonds between users and the team. To preserve this relationship, they need to make sure customers trust them absolutely, which is why they give users a chance to verify the authenticity of the psychics that are enlisted in the website through a free trial that usually lasts for three minutes. This free trial allows users to get comfortable with the idea of consulting a psychic. They also give them a chance to figure out if a particular psychic is a good match for them.

To avail of this free trial, one usually has to sign up for an account, which is a straightforward process that does not invade the user's privacy. In this era of data leaks and lack of digital privacy, internet citizens are often apprehensive about providing sensitive information to random websites on the internet. While the art of psychic predictions requires a customer to provide very personal details about themselves, Psychic Source recognizes that there is no need to push for such details in the first few steps of signing up, especially when the user still has not made up their mind to go any further than a free trial. This is why the initial signing up process is straightforward and does not ask for any unnecessary and sensitive information.

They take this respect for user privacy one step further by keeping secure databases encrypted and locked, even from the psychic readers who are enlisted on the website. Any sensitive financial or personal information is protected from any kind of data breach by multiple layers of digital protection.

The company also provides the fortune-tellers with the respect of only providing them with legitimate clients. There is an additional verification process upon signing up to avoid any kind of malware, bots, or fake accounts from entering the community. This is done by a verification link generated upon signing in, which has to be authenticated through email and phone numbers. Only if a user's identity has been verified can they proceed to contact an adviser.

Post this signing up process, the user needs to give their account details through they can pay for the session. One common anxiety that new users have is about the auto-debit feature that many fortune-telling frauds ask for, which can lead to large amounts of money being lost from the account. Psychic Source tries to combat this problem by creating a wallet mechanism. Users can add money to the website's online wallet. This can be done through a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and other digital transaction services like Paypal. This way, the company does not have direct access to the user's bank accounts. It also makes transactions easier in the case of an urgent consultation - if the user has some credit in their Psychic Source wallet, they can avail services on the go. A top-up of $10-$100 can cover any expenses necessary for urgent sessions.

Once the login service has been completed, users can begin sessions with any reader they feel a connection with. The first three minutes are completely free, which is enough time for an average customer to inform the reader about their problems and to have their queries resolved. If the user feels comfortable enough to extend the session, they will be charged as per the rate of the reader they have chosen. This option to discontinue the session before the third minute is up provided users with the control to pick the right seer for them.

Keen Psychic

Great for: Guidance on big life decisions

Type of readings: Phone or online chat

Specialties: Tarot readings, love readings, pet psychics, life questions

Special offer: Ten minutes for $1.99

Keen Psychic is the final website that made it to Psychic-Experts.com's list of authentic online services, specializing in giving guidance to big life decisions. They offer both phone and online chats, but the one service they provide that is hard to find elsewhere on the internet is the number of pet psychics, aura readers, numerologists, and tarot readers they have enlisted. Charging a low rate of $1.99 for ten minutes, Keen Psychic has done a lot of good to the psychic community by providing cheap tarot reading online.

If you have ever Googled 'psychics near me,' Keen Psychic usually comes up in the first few results - they are the most chosen alternative among their competitors. This is because they have effectively solved the problem of finding, reaching out, and traveling to the right psychic, as well as the additional hassle of making sure the user's timings match with the fortune teller's. Because of the plethora of live psychics available on the website, Keen Psychic users always have a psychic near them or ready to be on call over the phone or over video chat. This way, users have access to proficient, experienced diviners within seconds of signing in. Considering the cheap rates on the website and the screening recruitment process, it doesn't get any better than this.

The tarot reading services offered by Keen Psychic is acclaimed by reviewers. Users are often apprehensive about the authenticity of tarot reading online, especially doubting whether the auras will be accurately read by seers when there is a physical distance between them and the user. But Keen Psychic professionals have consistently proven their talent by giving accurate readings and connecting with users on a spiritual level through virtual media like phone calls, video-conferences, etc. This is of great help in a world that is under lockdown due to the virus.

The atmosphere and company culture on Keen Psychic is also commendable. Other than just questions being answered and having a one-way relationship with the psychic, users can engage in an open-ended discussion. A method has been proven to be effective in yielding better results. This way, seers can come up with multiple solutions and predictions so that users can be prepared for any situation that they may come across.

Considering the variety of services they offer, including psychic readers who specialize in telling the fortune and well-being of animals, Keen Psychic is one of the most diverse fortune-telling websites out there, ideal for the progressive psychic customer.

About Psychic-Experts.com

Now that Psychic-Experts.com has passed the verdict on which websites provide the best psychic services and the maximum customer satisfaction, users can confidently make their choice regarding fortune-telling with educated presumptions. Just make sure that no matter how reliable the website is, you do not share personal information such as bank account details, location, etc. All the enlisted websites provide their clients with the option to report readers who violate these terms and conditions; any seer who makes a client uncomfortable is promptly removed and reprimanded for their actions. They also provide cashback policies to make sure no resources are wasted over such incidents.

