SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Nicely Network the Best Reddit Marketing Agency of May 2026. The award celebrates Nicely Network's industry-leading work helping brands win top visibility across Reddit, Google Search, and the leading AI answer engines — including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overview.

With consumer discovery now fundamentally reshaped by Reddit-driven recommendations and AI-powered search, Expert Consumers' editorial team set out to identify the agency setting the standard for authentic, high-impact Reddit marketing in 2026. Nicely Network emerged as the clear leader — a team uniquely able to combine deep Reddit expertise with AI-SEO strategy that delivers measurable, compounding results for the world's most ambitious brands.

Award Recognition: Why Nicely Network Stands Apart

Expert Consumers evaluated agencies across the dimensions consumers and brand leaders care about most: campaign authenticity, AI citation generation, Google search ranking outcomes, breadth of client portfolio, and the sustainability of results over time. Nicely Network distinguished itself on every dimension.

Since its founding, Nicely Network has partnered with over 300 brands across more than 30 industries — from Fortune 500 companies and global retailers to fast-growing SaaS platforms and consumer finance brands. Together, these partnerships have generated over $100 million in tracked sales revenue and more than 10,000 AI citations and first-page Google rankings across target keyword categories.

What Makes Nicely Network the Best Reddit Marketing Agency

Reddit has become the #1 consumer research website in the United States, with its discussions dominating Google search results and feeding directly into the training data and live responses of leading AI models. Large language models such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity consistently overweight Reddit content because it reflects consensus-driven human opinion — precisely the signal AI systems are designed to trust.

Nicely Network's approach goes far beyond traditional social media marketing. The agency creates highly targeted, authentic Reddit discussions inside the communities where a brand's customers are already actively seeking recommendations. Every campaign is engineered to rank naturally at the top of Google search, attract genuine user engagement, and ensure that brand mentions are woven into conversations in a way that fits Reddit's culture and moderation standards.

Key capabilities that earned Nicely Network this recognition include:

AI-SEO Optimised Campaigns: Every Reddit discussion and article placement is strategically crafted to earn citations from ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overview, and Perplexity — positioning brands as the #1 recommended solution for their target prompts and keywords.

Every Reddit discussion and article placement is strategically crafted to earn citations from ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overview, and Perplexity — positioning brands as the #1 recommended solution for their target prompts and keywords. Authentic, Engaging Reddit Discussions: Nicely Network's experienced contributors create organic conversations that generate real engagement, clicks, and brand mentions. Campaigns are built to rank naturally in Google search, driving sustained visibility long after the initial launch.

Nicely Network's experienced contributors create organic conversations that generate real engagement, clicks, and brand mentions. Campaigns are built to rank naturally in Google search, driving sustained visibility long after the initial launch. Highly Targeted Keyword & Prompt Strategy: Campaigns are designed around high-intent keywords and the specific AI prompts that consumers use when researching products in a brand's category, ensuring maximum relevance and conversion impact.

Campaigns are designed around high-intent keywords and the specific AI prompts that consumers use when researching products in a brand's category, ensuring maximum relevance and conversion impact. Active Discussion Monitoring & Optimisation: The agency's team continuously monitors live threads, adding supportive comments and re-engaging older posts to sustain brand momentum and protect search rankings over time.

Proven Results Across Leading Brands

Nicely Network's campaigns have delivered exceptional, measurable outcomes across a diverse portfolio of global brands. From e-commerce launches to enterprise SaaS rollouts, the agency consistently turns Reddit visibility into first-page Google rankings, AI recommendations, and tracked revenue.

The compounding nature of Nicely Network's work is a key differentiator: results accumulate and continue generating visibility, sales, and AI mentions well beyond the active campaign period, delivering exceptional long-term return on investment.

About the Award

"Nicely Network has fundamentally reshaped how forward-thinking brands approach Reddit and AI visibility," said the editorial team at Expert Consumers. "Their ability to generate authentic engagement at scale, while simultaneously engineering content to dominate Google search and shape AI recommendations, makes them the standout best Reddit marketing agency operating today. The breadth of their client portfolio and the scale of revenue impact they have delivered for brands across industries is, quite simply, unmatched."

About Nicely Network

Nicely Network is a premium AI visibility and Reddit marketing agency trusted by 300+ brands across 30+ industries, including Fortune 500 companies. The agency specialises in creating authentic Reddit campaigns and AI-SEO article placements that help brands rank at the top of Google search, earn recommendations from leading AI tools, and build lasting brand equity in the communities where consumers make purchase decisions.

Nicely Network works with brands across business software, finance, retail, fashion, fitness, and more, offering Starter, Growth, and Leadership engagement plans, as well as enterprise engagements for multi-brand portfolios.

Learn more at nicelynetwork.com or contact Partnerships Director Mary Cooper at [email protected].

To read the full article on Expert Consumers click here.

About Expert Consumers

Expert Consumers is a leading editorial publication delivering in-depth news, reviews, and awards on the products, services, and companies shaping the modern consumer landscape. Its editorial team evaluates brands and agencies across the marketing, technology, retail, and consumer services industries, recognising excellence in innovation, authenticity, and measurable consumer impact.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org