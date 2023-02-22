Best Regional PR Experts Announced by World Communications Forum Association

12 outstanding business leaders were recognized at the 2022 Best PR Leaders Awards in 6 top market world regions

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most outstanding communications experts in the world were revealed in the Best PR Leader Regional Awards 2022, hosted by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA). The top-ranked professionals were recognized in 6 categories – the world's key market regions Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North and South America. Entries were received from Brazil, Colombia, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Winners Revealed for Best PR Leader Regional Awards 2022 Maxim Behar, President of World Communications Forum Association

Mimi Kalinda from South Africa won the first award for Africa Best PR Leader of 2022. In the category Asia-Pacific Best PR Leader of 2022 were recognized Illka Gobius from Singapore, Assel Kozhakova from Kazakhstan, and Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din from Malaysia. For Europe Best PR Leader of 2022 were awarded Daniele Salvaggio from Italy, Matias Rodsevich from Netherlands, and Lisa O'Sullivan from the United Kingdom. Mina Nazari from Iran and Pelin Kocaalp from Turkey took the Middle East Best PR Leader of 2022 award. For North America Best PR Leader of 2022 was awarded Jason Mudd from the United States. And the winners of South America Best PR Leader of 2022 were Roger Darashah from Brazil and Fabián Motta from Colombia.

"We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of PR professionals across six key world regions. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional and this is a proof that the WCFA awarding program has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation and creativity in the communications industry", said Maxim Behar, President of WCFA.

The big winners were announced during a special virtual Awards Ceremony. High-profile professionals from all over the world joined the event to celebrate the world's best Public Relations leaders for 2022, who managed to stay on the top at a time of consecutive international crises and economic challenges. The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the PRCA Deputy Director General Renna Markson, who revealed the winners of the total six categories.

The Best PR Leader Regional Awards 2022 are the first location-specific awards hosted by the WCFA and aim to reward the visionaries who improve the communications industry from each corner of the world.

Among the international judges are the Jury Chair – Francis Ingham, Director General of PRCA and Chief Executive of ICCO; Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, Head of Media Relations at GIHOC Distilleries Company; Catalina Rousseau, Senior Partner, President & CEO of BDR Associates Communication Group; Claudia Daré, Director Partner of LatAm Intersect PR; James Wright, Global CEO of Red Havas & Global Chairman of Havas PR Global Collective; Mariam Safaryan, PR Director of SPRING PR Company; Paul J. Oyier, Senior Communications Advisor & Alternate Director to Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury & Planning; Sergii Bidenko, Co-founder and Chairman of UPRA, Board Member of ICCO and Director & Owner of Bayka.Agency, and Sherine Zaklama, CEO and Managing Director of Rada Research & Public Relations.

Partners of the Awards are PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

During the ceremony the President Maxim Behar also announced the newest business global platform WCFA Speaker Bureau and the association's upcoming events – the third edition of Davos Communications Awards 2023, the Davos Communications Forum in Davos and the monthly WCFA PR Masterclasses. All events can be followed on www.wcfaglobal.com.

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at [email protected] or +359 888 50 31 13.

About Best PR Leader Regional Awards:

The Best PR Leader Regional Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2022, are location-specific awards to celebrate exceptional professional work by Public Relations experts from all over the world. The Awards recognize strong leadership skills, creativity and innovation, valuable contribution to society, high business performance, adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges, and the development of talent and the industry. Winning a Best PR Leader Regional Award is an opportunity for professionals to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and strengthen business relationships.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society, and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007656/Photo_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007657/Photo_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448032/WCFA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE World Communications Forum Association