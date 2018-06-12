BEST Robotics announces CAMP CODE for GIRLS

Presented in collaboration with Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) and funded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), this hands-on learning experience is designed to provide challenging yet rewarding learning opportunities in an environment aimed at fostering interest in computer coding and programming.

"Diversity in coding and in STEM at large have long been issues, particularly related to the inclusion of girls and young women," said BEST Robotics executive director, Rosemary Mendel. "As a STEM and robotics education organization whose executive team is almost entirely female, we're especially thrilled to partner with the Texas Workforce Commission in an endeavor that is dedicated to the spirit of inclusion and gives young women access to the tools they need to join our future workforce."

"TWC remains committed to supporting our state's future innovators while attracting more students into STEM fields to meet the growing needs of Texas employers for high-skilled technical workers," said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar.

Thanks to TI – BEST Robotics' Founding and 25th Anniversary Sponsor – camp attendees will be provided with TI-Innovator™ Rover, an educational robotic vehicle, and TI graphing calculators while learning the basics to coding, robotics, mechanical engineering and circuitry. The program is designed to both reinforce the state-required proficiency in graphing calculators while supplementing the overall BEST Robotics program currently offered to Texas schools.

"Supporting STEM fields through innovative programs, such as CAMP CODE for Girls, creates more access to high demand jobs that our young students might not have otherwise known existed," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. "Experiences in learning, problem solving and analytical skills are also critical to meeting employers' demand for a future skilled workforce."

BEST will be holding multiple CAMP CODE sessions this summer at five locations: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Trenton.

Due to the generous support of the Texas Workforce Commission, each individual camp has offered free registration to 24 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. While camps are now full, BEST is still accepting interested female students in Texas on a waiting list.

"BEST Robotics helps to align education coursework with industry demands and provide opportunities for young women in Texas," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "Programs such as these allow for young women to further explore their interest in STEM in a creative and engaging way, while acquiring the skills they'll need to prepare for high-demand occupations throughout the state."

Community organizations, businesses and educational institutions interested in collaborating or volunteering with BEST Robotics can contact bestED@bestinc.org

About BEST Robotics

BEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. The BEST Robotics mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and to engage and excite students about engineering, science and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher educational and career opportunities in these fields.

Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 47 licensed hubs in more than 900 schools across 17 states, serving approximately 25,000 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 4,500 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.

About Texas Workforce Commission

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.

