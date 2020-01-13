Best ROI in Home Cryptocurrency Mining With Zigmabit

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigmabit Inc. ( www.Zigmabit.com ), an experienced manufacturer of crypto mining hardware, is now a favorite name amongst individuals interested in profitable crypto mining from the comfort of their home. The company's recently launched products, Zigbit 2.0, 3.0, 5.0, have initiated a new age in cryptocurrency mining, offering low-heat and noise mining hardware that can be placed within limited spaces at home. Users can start earning profits immediately as the pre-configured mining rigs just require plugging in, choosing the preferred coin, and entering the pool data.

The most attractive benefit of Zigbit Miner is the ability of these products to generate a quick return on interest for all users. This has been made possible by delivering high hash rate powers that are second to none in the market. Hash rate is a general measure of the processing power of crypto mining rigs. For the miners, a higher hash rate means increased profit-making opportunity and receiving a block reward. Moreover, Zigbit miners support profitability with their low energy consumption.

The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners.

Bitcoin: ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s

Litecoin: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s

Ethereum: ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s

Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s

In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Zigmabit Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super-efficient radiators, and much more.

To find out more, please visit https://www.Zigmabit.com/

About Zigmabit: Zigmabit is a Japan-based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible mining rigs, built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

