Best Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e & S10+ Cyber Monday Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg
Experts at Retail Egg list the top Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e & S10+ Cyber Monday 2019 deals
Dec 01, 2019, 17:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Samsung Galaxy S10 deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Egg have published their list of the best Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 & S10+ cell phone deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e & S10+ deals:
- Save up to 45% on the Samsung Galaxy S10 - at Sprint (including deals on the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone)
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - regularly $41.67/mo (with Sprint Flex Lease, offer ends 1/9)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/mo - pick up the Galaxy S10e on sale now at Sprint (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save $350 on Galaxy S10e and get a free Galaxy Watch - while supplies last, at Verizon
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to 20% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ & S10 smartphones - at Walmart
- Save up to $330 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+ bundles at Amazon - save on Samsung's flagship smartphone bundles with Galaxy Buds wireless earphones
More Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy & Gear S3 smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Tab A, E, S2, S3, S5 & S6 tablets - at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Samsung continues to be one of the leaders in cell phone innovation. The launch of the Samsung 29 brought about one of the best screens found in an Android phone. Its successor, the Samsung S10, boasts an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, longer battery life and improved cameras. In its Galaxy line, the S Pen received a Bluetooth upgrade on the Note9, allowing wireless control of selected features like YouTube and camera. Meanwhile, the Note10 introduced the Air Action to its S Pen, giving the user the power to change camera modes with a wave of a hand.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in 128GB and 512GB storage options while the Galaxy S10+ can be bought in 128GB and 1TB configurations. The Samsung Galaxy phones are known for their vibrant colors such as prism blue, prism white and flamingo pink. Affordable mobile plans and low monthly installments on unlocked Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E are available through the Cyber Monday deals run by Sprint, Verizon Wireless and AT&T.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article