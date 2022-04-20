Best Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) Software for 2022 Announced by SoftwareReviews

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Security Incident and Event Management Software Champions are as follows:

LogPoint SIEM , +89 NEF, is loved by its clients for providing reliable and impactful products and services.

Splunk Enterprise Security , +90 NEF, has been recognized for fairly and amiably resolving conflict.

Fortinet FortiSIEM, +90 NEF, did fantastic at keeping clients happy with product and performance enhancements.

