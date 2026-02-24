Best Self-Employed Accounting Software (2026): Sage Awarded Top Pick for Freelancers and Contractors by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized Sage as the Best Self-Employed Accounting Software for 2026, citing its strong alignment with the real-world needs of freelancers and contractors across the UK. The recognition reflects Sage's ability to support day-to-day financial management while preparing self-employed professionals for regulatory changes shaping how taxes are reported and managed.

Sage - known for its cloud-based accounting software designed specifically to help self-employed professionals manage income, expenses, and tax obligations with clarity and control.

Freelancers and contractors face a unique set of financial pressures. Income can fluctuate month to month, expenses often come from multiple sources, and tax obligations continue to evolve. For many self-employed professionals, managing finances means balancing client work with administrative tasks that demand accuracy and consistency. As self-employment continues to grow across the UK, the role of accounting software has shifted from a convenience to a necessity.

Why Accounting Software Matters for Freelancers and Contractors

Self-employment in the UK has grown steadily over the past decade, with freelancers and contractors now spanning industries such as technology, creative services, construction, consulting, and professional services. Despite this diversity, many face similar financial challenges. Records are often fragmented across bank apps, spreadsheets, email invoices, and stored receipts. Visibility into cash flow can be limited, even when work is steady.

This fragmentation creates risk. Missed expenses, misclassified income, or incomplete records can lead to inaccurate tax submissions or unexpected liabilities. It also makes planning difficult. Without a clear picture of financial performance, freelancers and contractors are left reacting to deadlines instead of managing their businesses proactively.

Accounting software addresses these issues by centralizing financial data and reducing manual work. When implemented well, it allows self-employed professionals to track income and expenses continuously, understand cash flow in real time, and maintain records that are ready for reporting at any point during the year.

Making Tax Digital and the Changing Compliance Landscape

One of the most significant changes affecting the self-employed is Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self Assessment. From April 2026, individuals with qualifying income over £50,000 from self-employment will be required to keep digital records and submit summary income and expense data to HMRC on a quarterly basis, followed by a year-end finalization. From April 2027, this requirement will extend to those with qualifying income over £30,000.

This represents a structural shift in how tax compliance works. Annual filing is being replaced by an ongoing reporting model. For freelancers and contractors, this means that record keeping can no longer be deferred until the end of the tax year. Accuracy and consistency throughout the year become essential.

MTD-compatible accounting software plays a critical role in this transition. Digital records must be maintained in a compliant format, submissions must be generated correctly, and users need visibility into how reported figures affect tax outcomes. Without the right system in place, MTD can increase administrative burden rather than reduce it.

How Sage Supports Day-to-Day Financial Management

Sage's accounting software is built to meet these evolving requirements while remaining accessible to users without a financial background. The platform integrates digital record keeping into daily business activity, allowing income and expenses to be captured through connected bank feeds, receipt scanning, or manual entry.

Transactions are categorized to support accurate reporting, while cloud-based storage keeps records secure and accessible from anywhere. This structure gives freelancers and contractors clear visibility into money coming in and going out, helping monitor cash flow and maintain organized records throughout the year.

Sage also supports MTD readiness by allowing users to activate Income Tax Self Assessment functionality when needed. Once enabled, the software facilitates quarterly submissions and year-end finalization within a single system. This removes the need for separate tools or manual reconciliations, reducing friction as compliance requirements increase.

For self-employed professionals who work with accountants, Sage supports collaboration by allowing submissions to be reviewed before filing. This helps ensure accuracy and builds confidence in meeting tax obligations.

Mobile access further supports flexible working patterns. With tools available through a mobile app, invoices can be created, receipts captured, and records updated while on the move. This is particularly relevant for contractors and freelancers who work across multiple locations or manage business tasks between client commitments.

Recognition Grounded in Practical Use

Better Business Advice's recognition of Sage reflects how the software addresses real-world self-employment challenges rather than theoretical use cases. The platform emphasizes usability, continuity, and regulatory readiness, without requiring users to develop accounting expertise.

By reducing administrative friction and supporting compliance with MTD, Sage helps freelancers and contractors shift from reactive bookkeeping to ongoing financial management. The software adapts to different working styles, whether someone is managing a solo freelance practice or contracting across multiple clients and projects.

As self-employment continues to evolve and regulatory expectations increase, accounting software that combines accessibility with compliance readiness becomes essential. Sage's approach positions it as a dependable option for freelancers and contractors planning not just for the next tax return, but for the long term.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

