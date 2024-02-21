Best Seller Publishing Celebrates Wendy Michelle's Chart-Topping Success with Her New #1 International Best-Selling Book

News provided by

Best Seller Publishing

21 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Seller Publishing congratulates Wendy Michelle on the success of her new #1 international best-selling book, "Just In Case Solutions: Essential Planner to Organize and Record All Your Important Life Details!"  Wendy became an international best-selling author overnight, hitting #1 in over a dozen categories across the globe.

Continue Reading
“Just In Case Solutions” by Wendy Michelle
“Just In Case Solutions” by Wendy Michelle

"Just In Case Solutions" is a comprehensive workbook that provides individuals or couples an easy way to organize, record, and deliver all their essential life details to their loved ones (or responsible person) in a consolidated 10 easy steps. In the just-in-case scenario of an accident, illness, or death, an inventory of all vital information will be readily available.

We all wish to ease the burden on our loved ones during difficult times. We want to prepare our responsible person with the necessary reference guide to help alleviate confusion and avoid massive struggles during those challenging moments. This workbook offers an organized solution to share your secure information, essential details, and other crucial aspects of your life. The 2nd edition includes a 'Responsibility Checklist' that guides your loved ones or designated personal representative alongside your comprehensive inventory of all your imperative information, ensuring peace of mind for yourself.

Check out "Just In Case Solutions" by Wendy Michelle, available in paperback (with easy-to-fill-in charts) or eBook (fillable PDFs) on Amazon at https://amazon.to/4bEYUmv, or by visiting https://justincasesolutions.com, where you can currently receive 10% off retail.

Dedication from the Author:

Wendy Michelle dedicates "Just In Case Solutions" to those who struggle with organization or need help with capturing all aspects of their life that go beyond the professional planning process.

She hopes this workbook will help ease the stresses and sorrows of that period and provide help during those trying times for the ones most loved.

"To my family, with a special message for my cherished daughter. If I become unable to speak for myself, need your assistance handling my daily tasks, or when my death eventually comes, this workbook prepares you with everything you should need. Feeling heartache or anxiety might be inevitable; however, feel how much I love you. I committed to reviewing and updating all my essential life details annually to show my appreciation for your help when it comes time to manage my life and to provide my support when I cannot physically help you. I will forever love you more! Mom xoxo" - Wendy Michelle

Wendy Michelle
Author
Best Seller Publishing, LLC
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Best Seller Publishing

