Best-Selling At-Home Beauty Collection Launches Newest Innovation

"Flawless Cleanse Spa lets women indulge in self-care by customizing their shower experience. The Cleanse Spa device has an extended, long-reaching handle with 3 head attachments – a body cleansing Loofa head; a gentle exfoliating head for knees, elbows, and feet; and finally, a fabulous massage head to help you relax and unwind," shared Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager.

Flawless Cleanse Spa is lightweight, ergonomically designed, and easy to control even in hard-to-reach places. The three heads – loofah sponge, exfoliator, massager – allow women to tailor their shower experience, helping to relax or rejuvenate as needed.

"Women want convenience but won't sacrifice quality," said Parisi. "With Flawless Cleanse Spa, we have developed a beauty must-have that offers the best of both worlds."

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Spa is available at FlawlessBeauty.com and fine retail stores for $29.99. It is water-resistant, battery-operated, and comes with the three cleansing heads and a shower hook for storing.

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, drug store retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the spa, dermatologist office, or salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

