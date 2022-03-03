Best-Selling Author and Founder of Diversity Woman Media, Dr. Sheila Robinson, to Host Self-Care Wellness Conference for World Women's Wellness Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheila Robinson, EdD, author of the best-selling book Redefining Your Life D.I.E.T.: Transforming How You Look, Feel, and Perform (Gravitas Press) brings together a powerful line-up of women's health advocates, fitness and nutrition experts, and mental health professionals for the Women's Self-Care Health & Wellness Conference, April 28–29. In conjunction with World Women's Wellness Day, this in-person event includes sessions designed to empower women to care for their mental, emotional, physical and financial health.

Redefining Your Life D.I.E.T.: Transforming How You Look, Feel, and Perform

Hosted at the DoubleTree Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC, the event offers participants the opportunity to hear from renowned motivational speakers, medical professionals and wellness experts presenting on a variety of self-care and health-related issues facing women today. Q&A panels and breakout workshops and exhibitors will equip participants with practical tools and insights. Guided yoga and meditation moments throughout the weekend offer a time of restorative care so that attendees will leave feeling not only empowered to better care for themselves but also rejuvenated and refreshed.

Robinson's book Redefining Your Life D.I.E.T, which released in 2021, highlights the connection between self-care and overall health. By offering nutrition, body and health sessions during the event, she draws a page from her book noting that providing your body with the nutrients and lifestyle it needs to flourish doesn't have to come with the sense of depravation that typical diets demand. Her hope is to inspire women of all ages to discover that self-care is not selfish but necessary for those who want to thrive in their lives, relationships and careers.

Tickets for the Women's Self-Care Health & Wellness Conference are $249.00 per person and available at diversitywoman.com. The Doubletree Suites Oceanfront is offering a special room rate of $210.00 per night.

About the Author

Sheila Robinson, EdD, is the founder and CEO of Diversity Woman Media. An expert in diversity and inclusion, Robinson leads companies through the process of establishing cultures of gender parity, equity, and belonging. She combines her firsthand experience climbing the corporate ladder, her academic education, and best practices to deliver business results through diversity, inclusion, and talent development initiatives. Redefining Your Life D.I.E.T.: Transforming How You Look, Feel, and Perform is Robinson's third book.

Contact: Eunice Mousa, [email protected], (202) 809-7775

SOURCE Diversity Woman Media