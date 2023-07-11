Best-selling Author Filiz Behaettin, Unveils 'Elevate Femina,' a Global Consultancy Agency for Organizational and Personal Growth

Filiz Behaettin

11 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Creating diverse and inclusive workplaces while elevating individuals to success

MELBOURNE, Australia , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filiz Behaettin, renowned best-selling author and advocate for female empowerment, has announced the launch of her groundbreaking international consultancy agency, 'Elevate Femina.' The agency aims to provide unparalleled support and guidance to organizations and individuals seeking to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace

Elevate Femina, accessible at www.elevatefemina.com, marks a significant milestone in Filiz's mission to foster gender equality and empower women globally. Leveraging her extensive experience as an accomplished author, inspirational speaker, and expert in gender issues, as well as her strong background in government policy development, Filiz is poised to revolutionize how organizations approach diversity, equity, and inclusion.

With an unwavering commitment to elevating women's voices and experiences, 'Elevate Femina,' offers a comprehensive range of consultancy services tailored to organizations of all sizes and industries. The agency's expertise spans various areas, including leadership development, diversity training, workplace culture transformation, and gender-responsive policy-making.

In addition to supporting organizations, Elevate Femina provides valuable resources and coaching programs for individuals seeking personal and professional growth. Filiz and her team will equip individuals with the tools and confidence to break barriers, seize opportunities, and excel in their chosen fields through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and online courses.

"Elevate Femina is the culmination of my lifelong dedication to championing gender equality and uplifting women worldwide," said Filiz, Founder of Elevate Femina. "Combining my experience in government policy-making and my passion for empowering individuals, we will work together with organizations and individuals committed to embracing change and making a positive impact."

As a highly sought-after thought leader and influential public figure, Filiz has captivated audiences around the globe with her inspiring messages and thought-provoking insights. Through Elevate Femina, she aims to extend her reach and make a lasting impact on a global scale.

For more information about the services Elevate Femina offers, visit https://elevatefemina.com/services/

