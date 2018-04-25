Best-Selling Author Jon Gordon to Release "The Power of a Positive Team: Proven Principles and Practices that Make Great Teams Great" on June 11

Gordon, the author of mega best-seller "The Energy Bus" and "The Power of Positive Leadership," has a proven record of accomplishment in building team success, working with some of the most celebrated business, personal and sports teams in the world. Gordon's expertise has been modeled by such "teams" as Google, Southwest Airlines, national champion Clemson football team, World Series contending Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Rams, Oklahoma City Thunder, West Point Academy, Pittsburg Pirates, Dell, Publix Supermarkets, Intermountain Health Care and BB&T Bank, and many more.

Forbes says, "Jon Gordon is a giant among business authors and speakers. His inspirational talks have motivated Fortune 500 audiences, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and sports teams all around the world."

Gordon reveals the proven principles and practices that build great teams. He draws upon his unique team building experience in order to provide an essential framework for any "team" to work together more effectively and achieve superior results. Gordon also shares his best practices to transform negativity, build trust, and navigate difficult conversations. He also tackles the common pitfalls that cause teams to fail – while offering solutions to enhance a team's creativity, grit, innovation and growth.

In "The Power of a Positive Team" Gordon states, "Making time to connect is always worth it. Before the 2016 season, I spoke to the Los Angeles Dodgers at their spring training facility about the importance of being a connected team and over the past two seasons, I have witnessed the power of these connections. Before the World Series this year, I walked with Dave to the field to watch the team practice. After a few minutes of talking with me, Dave said, 'I have to go connect with my players.' It takes a lot more time and energy to connect, but the team and results it produces are well worth the effort."

ABOUT JON GORDON:

Jon Gordon's best-selling books and talks have inspired readers and audiences around the world. His principles have been put to the test by numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and college sports teams, school districts, hospitals, and non-profits. He is the author of 15 books including five best-sellers: "The Energy Bus," "The Carpenter," "Training Camp," "You Win in the Locker Room First" and "The Power of Positive Leadership." Jon and his tips have been featured on The Today Show, CNN, CNBC, The Golf Channel, Fox and Friends and in numerous magazines and newspapers. His clients include The Los Angeles Dodgers, The Atlanta Falcons, Campbell Soup, Dell, Publix, Southwest Airlines, LA Rams, Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Pirates, BB&T Bank, Clemson Football, Northwestern Mutual, Bayer, West Point Academy, and more. Jon is a graduate of Cornell University and holds a Masters in Teaching from Emory University. He and his training/consulting company are passionate about developing positive leaders, organizations and teams.

ABOUT JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

Founded in 1807, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., has been a valued source of information and understanding for 200 years, helping people around the world meet their needs and fulfill their aspirations. Wiley's core business includes scientific, technical, and medical journals; encyclopedias, books, and online products and services; professional and consumer books and subscription services; and educational materials for undergraduate and graduate students and lifelong learners. Wiley's global headquarters are located in Hoboken, New Jersey, with operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, and Australia. The Company's Web site can be accessed at www.wiley.com. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols JWa and JWb.

PREORDER LINKS:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

800-CEO-Read

Connect with Jon on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

LESLEY BURBRIDGE

Rogers & Cowan

310.854.8170

lburbridge@rogersandcowan.com

LIZ OTTINIANO

Rogers & Cowan

310.854.8196

lottiniano@rogersandcowan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-selling-author-jon-gordon-to-release-the-power-of-a-positive-team-proven-principles-and-practices-that-make-great-teams-great-on-june-11-300635693.html

SOURCE Jon Gordon