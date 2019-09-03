Best-selling author, national speaker, and healthcare business consultant, Craig Lack abolishes $1.3 million of Medical Debt for 1717 Struggling Americans in Greater Washington D.C.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Gallup poll reveals what too many Americans already know to be true: healthcare is becoming less and less affordable. In the last year 1 in 4 Americans skipped a medical treatment because they couldn't afford it. Nearly half of Americans worry a health crisis would plunge them into bankruptcy.

This is the reality of modern healthcare in the United States. Craig Lack, founder of ENERGI, a consulting firm specializing in healthcare investment risk management, has committed to changing the fortunes of those buried under un-payable medical debt.

RIP Medical Debt, founded by two former debt collectors in 2014, rose to national prominence after being featured on an episode of John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight." The nonprofit purchases bundled medical debt (for those who are least likely to be able to pay) for pennies on the dollar, which means $1 donated relieves on average $100 of debt.

Craig Lack, says, "The American worker is under tremendous financial duress because of the cost of their deductibles, copays and coinsurance payments. According to a Commonwealth Fund study, an increasing number of employees are actually working for less pay than they were five years ago because of increasing health insurance costs where they work."

Lack continues, "An increasing number of employees feel like their employer has little empathy for their financial struggles and this leaves the door open to losing talent at organizations."

Donations benefit those who are making two times or below the national poverty level, are insolvent and/or those whose debts are 5% or more of their gross annual income. Unfortunately at this time, individuals can't request personal debt relief. More info: https://ripmedicaldebt.org/

