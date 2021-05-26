Best-selling author of Your Brain on Porn, Gary Wilson, has passed away

Gary Wilson is survived by his wife, Marnia Robinson, his son, Arion Sprague, and his canine companion, Smokey. He was born in Seattle, Washington, and resided in Ashland, Oregon. In his personal life, Wilson was a wonderful husband, father, and friend, and he was loved by many.

Gary Wilson taught human pathology, anatomy, and physiology for years and has long been interested in the neurochemistry of addiction, mating, and bonding. Wilson possessed a gift for teaching, a passion for compiling information, and an unwavering desire to help others. After he noticed many young people online experiencing adverse effects associated with excessive porn use, he created YourBrainOnPorn.com in late 2010. Since the corresponding book was first published in 2014, Your Brain on Porn has been translated into Arabic, Dutch, German, Hungarian, Japanese, and Russian. In 2016, Wilson co-authored an academic paper with seven US Navy doctors entitled "Is Internet Pornography Causing Sexual Dysfunctions? A Review with Clinical Reports" and another journal article entitled "Eliminate Chronic Internet Pornography Use to Reveal Its Effects." Gary Wilson's tireless work in cataloging the research surrounding the effects of porn use touched countless lives worldwide.

Gary Wilson cannot be replicated or replaced, but his legacy will live on through the enormous impact that he had. He successfully pushed for more research on pornography to be conducted, gave a voice to people silently struggling with excessive porn use, and raised awareness about porn addiction to millions.

This press release was written by family members and friends of Gary Wilson, including Noah Church, Gabe Deem, Darryl Mead, Alexander Rhodes, Marnia Robinson, Mary Sharpe, Arion Sprague, Staci Sprout, and Liz Walker.

Press or any other inquiries may be directed to the aforementioned authors and [email protected] . The public will be invited to share their condolences on an online memorial being set up at www.GaryWilson.life .

