Best-selling Author Pens First Children's Book Chronicling Life-Changing Dog Rescue Adventure

This charming, page-turner – targeted at pre-teens ages 9 and up – has also found an audience with the adult, dog-rescue community. The 51-page soft cover book tells the story from the voice of nine-year-old Beej, available now on Amazon and at www.LostFoundAndForever.com for $8.95.

This adventure of rescuing Big Boy changed Leslie's life and she has devoted the last eight years to becoming a dog rescue advocate, in addition to maintaining her busy client schedule as owner of Catalyst Consulting Group, Inc. in Bratenahl, Ohio.

Four more books about Big Boy are in development. Book two is "Your Forever Dog" and tells the same story in Big Boy's voice. Book three is "You Left Footprints on My Heart: the Story of Life After Big Boy." Book four: "Tales from a Junkyard Dog" is from Leslie's perspective. Book five is "The Amazing Adventures of Curious Crook, a cheeky French Bulldog," about a little dog with a big personality who channels Big Boy. Yerkes' books are published by Lost Dog Books, Bratenahl, Ohio.

About Leslie Yerkes & Lost Dog Books

Leslie Yerkes (www.LeslieYerkes.com), is author of the award-winning "They Just Don't Get It" (2005), the Best-Selling "301 Ways to Have Fun at Work" (1997) both from Berrett-Koehler Publishing, and four more business books. Leslie works with organizations to launch products, re-direct enterprises that have gone off course and help steer companies through periods of rapid growth. She is a sought-after coach and consultant for developing leaders and managers, devising strategy, developing systems and enhancing capability. Her mission is to create healthy and sustainable working environments and working relationships. She frequently contributes content to media outlets and travels internationally as a lecturer and keynote speaker. She has taught at John Carroll University, Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University. Leslie also serves as an adjunct professor on the faculty of the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Business.

Images Link: https://bit.ly/3hBgdLJ

