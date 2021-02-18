Best Selling Author Ryan Truax Inspires a Better Life

Truax hopes to inspire others with his life experience and poetry. He says, "Recognize the fact that the world frankly owes you nothing, life is really hard and we all go through tragedy but that's not an excuse to give up or use your hardships as a reason to live a mediocre life. I think we all have so much potential and we're all gifted with so much talent..."

Truax faced many struggles including the loss of his father from suicide. He also lost his mother after her battle with cancer. He says after a loss, people need to embrace the grieving process before going back to "normal."

"I would encourage people who are struggling whatever loss you're facing to really take your time, and take that season to be still and to process those emotions, and being sad doesn't mean that you are unhealthy. I think we confuse sadness with unhealthiness, and we fear that process when ironically that process is what leads to ultimate healing so that we can successfully move on."

"Nobody is beyond redemption and everybody can change as long as you are tactical and consistent about changing and I think if you hold yourself accountable you would be absolutely shocked at what you can accomplish."

Truax says when it comes to addiction "don't confuse behavioral traits with your persona." "You never want your mistakes to become your identity and they don't have to," says Truax.

The author credits his faith and being surrounded by positive people to help him heal. He also works hard to stay positive and healthy with nutrition, exercise, rest, and having a daily routine.

Truax believes being vulnerable is what helped him connect to his readers. He now has fans from over 50 countries and more than 122,000 followers on Instagram.

The book "If I Die Here's What I Meant," is available on Amazon.com and at www.rytruax.com

Video Link: https://youtu.be/pID3w37nIZk

