NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The death of a spouse is one of life's most devastating losses, yet society remains deeply uncomfortable with grief. More than three million people die in the U.S. each year, leaving over 11.5 million women and 3.7 million men without a spouse. Because women outlive men by five to six years, spousal loss is an almost certain reality for most women—and one for which few are prepared.

Best-Selling Author Samina Bari Releases Don’t Call Me Widow, a First-in-Kind Guide to Support Spousal Loss Samina Bari

In Don't Call Me Widow: A First-Hand Guide to Help Support Someone Who's Lost Their Spouse , author Samina Bari offers a practical guide to truly supporting someone enduring this profound loss, drawn from her own experience following the sudden death of her husband in 2023.

Bari reveals what only those who've lived it know: losing a spouse strips away identity, belonging, and one's sense of past and future. She dismantles the myths and discomfort surrounding this particular grief and offers a roadmap for friends, families, and communities who want to help but fear saying or doing the wrong thing.

"So much of what gets said and done after loss comes from a place of discomfort – your discomfort," Bari writes. "This book is about reminding you that someone else's grief is not about you."

Unlike books written by third parties, Don't Call Me Widow is a hands-on manual grounded in lived experience. Through personal reflection and clear advice, Bari reminds readers to push aside their own discomfort, avoid platitudes, and focus instead on presence, empathy, and compassion.

With sections, like What Not to Say and What Actually Helps, the book includes practical checklists for both immediate and long-term support—from daily tasks to emotional presence. Bari also addresses the challenges of parenting through loss and the importance of supporting children in grief. Her writing is intimate and instructive, illustrating that love does not end with loss and that empathy and presence are among the greatest gifts we can offer.

The book's title underscores a powerful message. "The term widow feels archaic and diminishing," Bari writes. "Its roots trace back to Old English meaning 'to be empty.' I am not empty or destitute. I am a woman whose husband died..."

Bari's first book, I Can, I Will, & I Did: Lessons on Life, Love, and Leadership, was an Amazon #1 new release and bestseller in three categories. She is also the host of After Life, a limited-series podcast featuring candid conversations about supporting spousal loss and parenting through grief.

Don't Call Me Widow is available now in paperback from Black River Publishing on Amazon and in hardcover at www.saminabari.com .

About the Author

Samina Bari is a corporate leader, author, and advocate whose work explores how we navigate loss with courage and grace. After losing her husband in 2023, she began writing and speaking openly about the realities of grief and rebuilding. Her book Don't Call Me Widow offers a first-hand guide to supporting those who've lost a spouse, following her bestselling I Can, I Will, & I Did: Lessons on Life, Love, and Leadership. A trusted advisor to CEOs and boards with over $40 Billion in M&A experience, Samina brings rare depth and humanity to conversations about resilience, empathy, and growth. More at SaminaBari.com .

