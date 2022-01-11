Best-selling Author Susan Scott’s New Book “Fierce Love” Shows How to Build Lasting Love One Conversation at a Time

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson publishers announced today the release of "Fierce Love" the latest book in the Fierce Conversations series from Fierce Inc. Founder and bestselling author, Susan Scott. The new title, which is available from booksellers nationwide, explores the conversations central to the success of couples – whether their particular circumstances are good or not so good.

"Fierce Love", which is available at Amazon.com, is the final chapter of Scott's highly acclaimed "Fierce Conversations" series, the first book of which sold over 800,000 copies. Having taught professional business leaders the benefits of conducting fierce conversations, Scott now applies the same proven techniques to improve romantic relationships.

"My latest book is for people who love each other but don't know how to love each other or aren't very good at it," said Susan Scott, who has conducted leadership development work with over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies. "It includes the eight must-have conversations that lead to deeper connection and lasting commitment."

Pandemic lockdowns and restricting ourselves to our "bubbles" placed unusual pressure on relationships. While some relationships thrived, others discovered exposed cracks couples didn't even realize were there. "Fierce Love" contends that by having honest, compelling conversations with our partners, we can foster a true connection and fierce love that will withstand the test of time and grow stronger over the years.

"This book is all about helping people have the "fierce" conversations in relationships that enable them to embrace honesty and transparency and build a love that lasts," reports Scott. "What gets talked about in a relationship and how it gets talked about determine whether a relationship will thrive, flat-line or fail."

"Fierce Love" details for couples how to:

Recognize that the conversation is the relationship;

the relationship; Dispel five relationship myths that mislead and derail us;

Stop fighting or ignoring issues and start connecting in a deep and meaningful way.

About Susan Scott:

Susan Scott is a New York Times bestselling author and a leadership development architect who has enabled top executives worldwide to engage in vibrant dialogue with one another, with their employees, and with their customers for over two decades. She pioneered the process of "fierce conversations" that has touched the lives of millions of people and is the founder of the leadership development company, Fierce, Inc.

About Fierce, Inc

Fierce, Inc. is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Fierce's programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, CARE, and Crate & Barrel.

