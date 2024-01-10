Best Selling Bath & Body Brand Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Launches Innovative Youth Boosting Hand Cream

Dionis Expands Product Range with Innovative Anti-Aging Hand Cream

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling premium goat milk infused skincare brand, Dionis Goat Milk Skincare, announces the launch of an all-new innovative Youth Boosting Hand Cream.  Their top performing, already superior goat milk hand cream is given a boost with an elevated formula targeting aging skin.   As the pioneer of goat milk skincare, Dionis continues to deliver on their commitment of making high-quality, affordable, clean, and innovative goat milk-based products that empower everyone to love the way they look and feel in their skin.

Youth Boosting Hand Cream

The Youth-Boosting Hand Cream is formulated with skin-loving ingredients including the hero ingredient, goat milk, for ultimate nourishment and moisture, peptides to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and squalane to help maintain soft supple skin. The highly concentrated blend of ingredients helps the skin appear more vibrant, firmer looking, and free from radicals.

The product line is available for $24 in seven skus of signature scents including Lavendar Blossom, Sea Treasures, Creamy Coconut & Oats, Milk & Honey, Vanilla Bean, Verbena & Cream, and Unscented. Each one is sold in a soft-touch retail carton and tubes made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastics. The dermatologist tested hand cream is cruelty-free and formulated with clean ingredients, free of parabens and safe for all skin types.  

Dionis Goat Milk Skincare Youth Boosting Hand Cream is available for $24 retailing direct-to-consumer on www.dionisgmskincare.com.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Dionis Goat Milk Skincare
Women founded and women operated, Dionis originated in 1982 on a goat farm with the mission to innovate, redefine, and deliver high-quality, affordable skin care products, all made with the nourishing benefits goat milk offers; empowering everyone to love the way they look & feel in their skin.

Why goat milk?  Goat milk naturally contains vitamins A, C, D, E, and B complex, lipids, and triglycerides. It preserves your skin's microbiome helping the skin to maintain moisture and suppleness.

Dionis' expansive skincare line of clean, luxurious bath and body products offering hand creams, lip balms, shave butter, body serum, and more are available to shop direct-to-consumer with prices ranging from $5 - $50 and available at select retailers including ULTA.

