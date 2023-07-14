Best-Selling Boiron Arnicare Line Adds New Arthritis Cream

News provided by

Boiron

14 Jul, 2023, 14:08 ET

Arnicare Arthritis Cream features devil's claw in topical form 

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New for arthritis relief is the latest addition to Boiron's popular Arnicare line of Arnica-based pain relievers. Arnicare Arthritis Cream provides temporary relief of minor joint pain, muscle pain, and stiffness due to arthritis for ages 12 and older.* It is one of the first arthritis topical medicines containing Harpagophytum (devil's claw) available in the U.S. by a major brand.

Continue Reading
New for arthritis relief is Boiron Arnicare Arthritis Cream for temporary relief of minor joint pain, muscle pain, and stiffness due to arthritis.
New for arthritis relief is Boiron Arnicare Arthritis Cream for temporary relief of minor joint pain, muscle pain, and stiffness due to arthritis.

Arnicare Arthritis Cream is manufactured by Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, and whose Arnicare brand is the #1 pharmacist recommended homeopathic pain relief brand. The Arnicare line includes topicals, oral pellets and tablets, and arthritis tablets.

"As a health-driven company, we have always prioritized innovation in our over-the-counter offerings," says Ron Gentry, vice president of Marketing, Boiron USA. "We are excited to bring Arnicare Arthritis Cream to the market as an affordable and alternative pain relief option for the millions of Americans living with arthritis. Harpagophytum has demonstrated its versatility and utility in the joint supplement space, and our homeopathic medicine now brings this ingredient to the OTC world."

Powered by plant-based pain relievers, Arnicare Arthritis Cream contains Arnica montana and Harpagophytum to target multiple symptoms of minor arthritis pain. Arnica montana, a mountain daisy, is one of the most popular homeopathic medicines used worldwide for muscle pain, stiffness, and bruising.* Harpagophytum, commonly known as devil's claw with wide herbal use in Europe, relieves joint discomfort and stiffness associated with arthritis pain.*

With its unique quick-absorbing texture, Arnicare Arthritis Cream can be applied to all joints to address minor arthritis pain in the hands, hips, knees, feet, and lower back. The cream is also fragrance-free and does not contain camphor, menthol, and other counterirritants that can burn or sting the skin.

Arnicare Arthritis is available in a 2.5 oz tube retailing for $17.99. To locate the nearest store that carries the medicines, visit BoironUSA.com, call the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email [email protected].

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. More at BoironUSA.com.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

SOURCE Boiron

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.