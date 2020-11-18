Best Selling Book: Emyth's Most Valuable Coaching Partner Leaves After 7 Years and Launches New Coaching Practice

BEND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wilhelmsen, 7 year veteran of the Best Selling Book Emyth Book's coaching program has announced his departure from the company.

Emyth is a best selling entrepreneurship book and coaching program used by thousands of small businesses and fortune 500 executives alike.

In 2017 Matt was named Emyth's Most Valuable Partner, while also being the youngest coach in the company.

Matt's new practice is focused on systems and processes for growth companies between $4 - 10M in gross sales.

- in gross sales. Holding company RB LLC is concurrently developing a SaaS business management platform called Lever for a Q1 2021 launch.

After a long run as a top performer for the iconic entrepreneurship brand Emyth, entrepreneur and coach Matt Wilhelmsen is bringing framework structure, systems, and growth to SMB's across the country. After coaching more than 100 clients over the last 7 years through more than half a billion dollars in combined revenues, Wilhelmsen is opening his own business coaching (mattwil.com) practice.

"Over years of learning and working with business owners, I've developed a toolkit of frameworks, methods, and systems that help my clients drive their businesses forward sustainably. A business should be a machine not a means, and that's what I help my clients build every day."

The practice is focused on small businesses with less than $10M in yearly revenues who need to systemize and hone processes in preparation for growth. Focus areas include organizational values, team communication, metric visibility and goal tracking, and process evolution.

In addition to opening up the new coaching practice, Wilhelmsen is developing a SaaS business management platform that incorporates these focus areas and frameworks into a single software hub for business owners. The platform is called Lever (uselever.com) and is currently being tested by Wilhelmsen's clients in preparation for a first quarter launch next year. Lever aims to bring the fundamentals Wilhelmsen focuses on with his clients into a user friendly app that business owners and their team can access at any time for clarity and alignment.

"At the end of the day, my job is to give business owners simple tools to run and grow their businesses with piece of mind. With Lever, I'm just drinking my own Kool Aid and systemizing what I do with clients so that I can scale. I've helped hundreds of businesses over the last 7 years, and with Lever I hope to help thousands every day."

Like many in 2020, Wilhelmsen now works from his home outside Bend, Oregon where he lives with his wife and 3 kids. As small businesses continue to face unprecedented challenges, his offerings promise to help business owners build a strong foundation to stand on and fight from - and that's more important than ever right now.

