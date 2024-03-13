Best-selling Built-in Bra Plus Size Dress Gets an Upgrade: RCA Public Label to release The Game Changer 2.0

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Plus Size Brand, Public Label, is the more affordable ready-to-wear line under couture design house, Renee Cafaro Atelier. Renee Cafaro's patented built-in bra invention was integrated into a versatile travel dress and released to much fanfare in 2021. Press and influencers alike quickly gave it its moniker, The Game Changer, as it is a plus size dress that does it all – supports C-H bra cups while packing flat, wicking away "boob sweat", and transforming from a maxi dress to a mini in a cinch of the side ties! The Game Changer has sold out several times since its release and using feedback from customers, Public Label will release Game Changer 2.0 with a few new upgrades this Spring.

Models in Public Label's Game Changer 2.0. (L to R: Model Jill is wearing the new size 4x C-DD cup; Jaela in size L C-DD; and Stephanie in 2x DDD+) Photo by Rene Vega

The Game Changer dress will still have the same all-in-one capability consumers love but with added accessibility, sizes and styling options. The convertible straps will now hook in the front making it a breeze to change the straps on your own.

"I had an idea in 2009 for the perfect travel dress so I can pack light while having dress options for many occasions and finally getting the sexy backless look without bulky, useless strapless bras. As a G cup, I would be lucky to even find a strapless in my size and I could rarely clasp it on my own anyway. I've had arthritis since childhood and limited range of motion in my shoulders, so I wanted to make something that would support my chest and be easy to put on," Designer and inventor Renee Cafaro stated. "Now it will be even easier!! With the hooks and sliders in the front, you can change from a tank to a cross-back halter with ease and adjust the support without any help!"

Not only do the new straps it make it easier to convert the look on your own, but the Game Changer dress can now do an additional look of a cross-front halter, bringing the styling combinations for this plus size dress to 9 ways.

By popular demand, it will be released in a new size for bigger bodies with smaller bra sizes. 1x-2x for C-DD cups will be added to the existing size range of Medium to XL with C-DD cups and the original plus size, 1x-5x for cup sizes DDD and above!

RCAPublicLabel.com is set to relaunch with more payment options in April and to round out the spring collection they will be offering a new Long Torso size for their signature curvy moto jacket, as well as size 16-32 shorts, trouser jeans, tanks and skorts to combat summer chub rub and thigh chafing.

Renee Cafaro Atelier is the haute couture design house and parent company to ready-to-wear brand, Public Label, known for its patented built-in bra Game Changer dress. Cafaro was previously known to the fashion world as the US Editor for the premier print media for curvy women, SLiNK Magazine from London. Renee is all too aware of the pitfalls in the industry which is why she has committed to creating high-quality items with a focus on fit and functionality for the 68% of women who are plus size. Renee creates as she lives – with purpose. Everything under the Renee Cafaro Atelier company umbrella is made by her and a collection of BIPOC New Yorkers from materials purchased locally in hopes to revitalize the Garment District one dollar at a time, making her one of the few fashion houses that prioritize workers' rights, fair wage and ethical practices.

