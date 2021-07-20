Best Selling eBook Ancient by David Edward is Now FREE on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient is the electrifying first book in the military science fiction series 'Earth 50,000 BC' from writer David Edward, author of the critically acclaimed western Alamosa.

It is a well-reviewed page turner that introduces interesting characters and a unique world in it's military sci-fi setting.

From the back cover:

Betrayal! For the arrogant Truth-Tellers, guardians Logan and Odessa are an inconvenience. A problem with a simple brutal solution. But not everything is as it seems; not every path leads to salvation.



Navigating a web of lies and with the odds squarely stacked against them, the guardian's survival depends on their ability to unravel an ancient mystery on the far away mining planet Alethia. Thrust into a desperate gambit, Logan and Odessa must fight not for themselves, but to recover the ones they guard.

"The story is a fun pulp serial," said author David Edward. "Sci-Fi should be lean and to the point, with something to say about how we live today as an important element, but an aside. Enough introspection to have you think, but not too much to get in the way of the adventure. Ancient does this, and it is the kind of science fiction I like to read. A good story with characters that must work hard to succeed against all odds." He concluded.

You can get Ancient for FREE from either

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/product/dp/B092TVNLDW

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ancient-david-edward/1139866379?ean=2940162345114

Author D. Edward served as a special agent in the US Army in during the 1980's and 1990's and is a veteran of multiple overseas combat tours. He is a graduate of the United States Army Intelligence School and holds advanced degrees in engineering and technology including a PhD, three related master's degrees, and an undergraduate degree in business.

You can follow his publication schedule here: https://d-edward.com .

As an additional incentive, readers can register their free download of Ancient at the author's website to in the Panama Red pre-order giveaway to receive one of a hundred randomly chosen free signed copies of his short story collection Abraxian Wars, also available now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

