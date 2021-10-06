Best-selling Teenage Author Brings More Laughs and Shenanigans With Book Two in Her Hilarious Middle-Grade Series, BBLS

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- She doesn't mean it but whenever nine-year-old Aaliyah Harper does anything, utter madness ensues. Couple that with a stifling mother who calls her The Baby, two trouble-seeking grandmas, an alien brother, and a family road-trip vacation and it's a recipe for disaster. What could possibly go wrong? Fourteen-year-old bestselling author Elena Southworth brings middle-graders a rousing story of a sibling showdown with The Harpers' Holiday Horror and shows young readers that, no matter how crazy and irksome things get, family always wins.

Book Two in best-selling teen author Elena Southworth's humorous middle grade chapter book Big Brother, Little Sister trilogy. Fourteen-year-old author Elena Southworth. Elena has contributed her book to her local children's hospital and youth home, along with several school libraries and classrooms. Elena has been a guest speaker at elementary school assemblies discussing her first title "Big Brother, Little Sister" to inspire young authors.

Written in an engaging rotating character entry style, the second book in the BBLS series finds Aaliyah and her family getting ready for a memorable Grand Canyon vacation to celebrate Thanksgiving and, especially, "The Baby's" ninth birthday. (Also known as "the day to honor the most special, most perfect, most angelic, innocent creature that has ever existed in all of history!" according to Aaliyah's over-the-top mom.) Usually, Aaliyah and her eighteen-year-old brother, Matthew, play games and pranks to annoy each other. But this time? Aaliyah is on a mission—The Matthew Making Theory mission—to find out the truth: if her brother is an alien put on earth disguised as a human teenager in order to pick on his unsuspecting little sister.

Not everyone is thrilled that the Harpers will be traveling with their two motorcycle-riding, heavy metal fan grandmas, Agnes and Pearl, as well as Matthew's girlfriend Delaney's family, the Emersons—who, from unfortunate experience, think all of the Harpers are "weirdos." And for siblings Matthew, Aaliyah, and twenty-one-year-old Camille, being stuck on a three-hour car ride with their crazy family is nothing short of misery.

Aaliyah's innocent escapades somehow land her hiding in a hotel's dirty laundry cart, being locked in an ice-skating pond's bathroom, accidentally dying Grandma Agnes's new puppy purple, finding her family on the evening news after "borrowing" a river raft, witnessing her two grandmas swiping a fire truck to take out on a joyride, requiring multiple police responses in less than twenty-four hours, and having the hotel manager give them the boot from their room.

Well...there's always Christmas, right? After a calamity of a bug-infested, owl-residing Christmas tree cut fresh from the forest by their exasperated dad, the family instead, celebrates the holiday at the foot of a festively decorated...cactus?! Aaliyah may be troublesome and a magnet for mayhem, but her eccentric family knows that adventure and humor will follow.

Comedy, mischievous capers, and family drama permeate this fun and quirky adventure series. Through the twists and turns of the rollicking and uproarious story, young readers will fall in love with each of the clever characters and their silly antics in The Harpers' Holiday Horror.

Contact: Nayla Southworth

Phone: (949) 322-0390

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://elenasouthworth.com/

SOURCE Prodigy Kids Press