Best Shark ION, APEX & Rocket Vacuum Black Friday Deals for 2019: Shark Cordless, Upright & Robotic Vacuum Deals Listed by Deal Stripe
We're listing the top Shark vacuum and steam mop Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Shark Navigator upright vacuums, ION robot vacuums, Rocket cordless sticks and more
Nov 25, 2019, 13:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best Shark Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Shark APEX, Navigator, ION Robot, Rotator vacuum cleaners and steam mops.
Best Shark deals:
- Save up to $141 on Shark vacuum cleaners & steam mops at Amazon.com - check live prices on Shark ION robot vacuums, steam mops, cordless vacuums & upright vacuums like the Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket
- Save up to $120 on Shark Rotator, Navigator Freestyle, Lift-Away & Upright Vacuums - save on best-selling Shark Navigator vacuum cleaners at Amazon
- Save up to 37% off on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Shark vacuums at the Shark online store - shoppers save an extra 20% on select products with the promo code THANKFUL20
- Save up to 42% off on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $180 on Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaners at Walmart - check live prices on Shark ION 750, 720 and more best-selling Shark ION robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to $50 on Shark Steam Mops at Walmart.com - check prices on top-rated Shark Steam Mops such as the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shark is a pioneering brand for home cleaning solutions. Its cordless Shark ION Robot boasts of having an automatic sensor navigator and self-cleaning brushes. Its full-sized vacuums like the Shark APEX and Shark Rockets are engineered with powered-lift technology, compact design and ultra-lightweight for ease in maneuverability. Shark also manufactures chemical-free steam mops perfect for stain cleaning.
How do Black Friday deals work? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year's Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer's electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.
Black Friday sales continue to trend towards online channels and away from brick-and-mortar retail stores. In 2018, the total revenue generated from online sales rose to $6.22 billion, which is 23.6% higher than the total the year before (CNBC).
