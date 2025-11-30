NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Mailchimp as the Best SMS Marketing Service for 2025, highlighting the platform's ability to help businesses strengthen customer engagement through efficient, data-driven text campaigns.

Mailchimp - known for providing an intuitive, data-driven marketing platform that extends to SMS marketing, helping businesses deliver timely, personalized messages that drive customer engagement and measurable results.

As brands continue to compete for attention in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape, SMS marketing remains one of the most direct and effective channels for reaching customers. Research shows that text messages have open rates above 90 percent, far exceeding those of traditional email campaigns. With messages delivered and read within minutes, SMS allows businesses to communicate time-sensitive offers, updates, and reminders in real time, making it a critical tool for modern marketing strategies.

Why SMS Marketing Still Matters

In an era dominated by social media and email, many marketers overlook SMS as a powerful communication medium. Yet, its simplicity and immediacy make it ideal for short, impactful interactions. Customers tend to respond quickly to text-based messages, whether for flash sales, appointment confirmations, or delivery updates. SMS marketing's higher engagement rates also mean businesses can measure success faster and adjust strategies with greater precision.

According to data from Pew Research, nearly all Americans now own a cell phone, and the majority prefer texting over calling. This behavior shift underscores why marketers are turning back to SMS, not as a replacement for email, but as a complementary channel that delivers concise, personalized messages where customers are most active.

Mailchimp's Approach to SMS Marketing

Mailchimp, long recognized for making marketing automation and email campaigns accessible to small and midsize businesses, has extended its expertise into SMS marketing. The platform enables users to create, send, and manage text-based campaigns directly from their existing Mailchimp dashboard.

Mailchimp's SMS Marketing feature is designed to help businesses reach customers faster, using a unified interface that supports segmentation, automation, and analytics. With this tool, users can build targeted lists, personalize messages, and monitor performance in real time. The platform supports both SMS and MMS, allowing messages to include text, images, and branded links, ensuring communication stays consistent with brand identity.

Each SMS program includes features that ensure compliance and transparency. Contacts can opt in or out easily, and all text campaigns follow country-specific regulations. Mailchimp also incorporates quiet hour settings, preventing messages from being sent outside approved time windows, which helps maintain a respectful customer experience.

Setting Up and Sending SMS Campaigns

Creating an SMS campaign in Mailchimp mirrors the ease of setting up an email campaign. The process begins with audience setup, where businesses collect consent-based contact lists and manage them within the same dashboard used for other marketing channels. Once approved, marketers can access the SMS builder, a workspace that provides tools for composing messages, adding media, and previewing content before sending.

Users can send messages immediately or schedule them for later delivery, leveraging advanced features like automated message flows and branded short links. Mailchimp's integration with its analytics system allows businesses to track engagement rates, measure conversions, and optimize future campaigns based on audience behavior.

Marketers can also use pre-built SMS templates tailored to specific goals, such as promotions, product updates, and customer re-engagement. Templates are customizable, allowing businesses to adjust copy, include promotional codes, and insert personalized fields that address customers by name or reference their purchase history.

For U.S. and Canadian users, MMS support enhances campaign flexibility, making it possible to include visuals or GIFs that reinforce brand identity. The ability to merge visuals with concise text messages gives businesses a balance of creativity and direct communication.

Why Consumer365 Recognized Mailchimp

Consumer365's evaluation focused on usability, integration, and customer engagement performance. Mailchimp earned top recognition for combining ease of use with sophisticated automation tools, allowing businesses to manage both email and SMS marketing within a single ecosystem.

Its performance data reinforced the platform's effectiveness: Mailchimp reports a 16x return on investment (ROI) for SMS campaigns, based on e-commerce revenue from U.S. users between September 2023 and April 2024. This figure reflects the growing importance of SMS as a reliable and high-impact marketing channel for time-sensitive promotions and direct customer interaction.

Consumer365's analysis also cited Mailchimp's attention to compliance, security, and user education as key factors behind its recognition. The platform's structured approval process, transparent consent tracking, and support for branded short links ensure marketers can focus on creativity while maintaining adherence to regional messaging standards.

The Growing Role of SMS in Customer Engagement

The rise of mobile-first marketing has reshaped how businesses build relationships with consumers. With people spending more time on their phones than ever, direct messaging channels have gained new relevance. SMS is no longer limited to reminders and confirmations; it now plays a central role in full-funnel marketing, from awareness to conversion.

Mailchimp's integration of SMS into its broader marketing suite helps brands create cohesive customer journeys. By combining SMS with email and automation, marketers can trigger personalized texts based on user actions, increasing engagement and retention. For example, a customer who abandons a cart online can receive a timely text prompt, turning potential drop-offs into completed sales.

This multi-channel approach makes Mailchimp's platform particularly effective for companies looking to align communication across formats. With its analytics-driven insights and seamless integration, businesses gain a clearer view of customer interactions across every touchpoint.

The recognition from Consumer365 underscores Mailchimp's position as a leader in customer engagement and multi-channel marketing. By pairing simplicity with robust automation and analytics, the company has built an SMS platform that meets the needs of both emerging businesses and established brands.

As marketing channels evolve, SMS continues to prove its relevance by delivering immediacy, personalization, and measurable results. Mailchimp's implementation of this medium reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated, data-informed customer engagement strategies.

Mailchimp's focus on compliance, creative flexibility, and return on investment makes it a standout in 2025's competitive marketing landscape. The full review can be read at Consumer365.org.

