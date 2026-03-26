NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and professionals increasingly rely on cross-platform workflows as Mac adoption grows across industries. However, many organizations still depend on Windows-only applications for accounting systems, enterprise tools, engineering platforms, and legacy software. Running those programs on macOS has long required complicated workarounds or additional hardware.

Best Software for Windows Apps on Mac

Parallels Desktop - provides a practical solution by allowing Windows environments to operate within macOS without requiring a second computer.

A recent review from Better Business Advice identifies Parallels Desktop as the best software for Windows apps on Mac for users seeking smooth cross-platform productivity. The evaluation examined virtualization performance, compatibility with Apple silicon Macs, integration with macOS, and tools designed for developers and organizations.

The findings reflect a broader technology trend in which professionals seek to combine macOS hardware with Windows-based business applications. Virtualization software allows both environments to operate on a single computer, helping companies maintain existing software investments while transitioning to Mac devices.

What Software Allows Windows Apps to Run on Mac?

Virtualization software enables Windows to run as a virtual machine inside macOS. This setup allows Windows applications to operate alongside Mac software without rebooting or switching devices.

According to the Better Business Advice review, Parallels Desktop provides one of the most streamlined implementations of this approach. Windows programs can launch from the Mac Dock and operate beside macOS applications through a feature called Coherence Mode.

Shared folders and clipboard synchronization also allow files and text to move easily between operating systems. These features help reduce workflow interruptions when teams rely on software from both ecosystems.

Why Parallels Was Selected

Better Business Advice highlighted several factors that contributed to the recognition.

Compatibility with Apple silicon Macs was identified as a key advantage. Parallels Desktop supports Windows 11 on Arm, an approach authorized by Microsoft for running Windows on Apple silicon Macs through virtualization. This allows modern Mac hardware to run Windows environments efficiently. Microsoft's built-in emulation layer also enables many Intel-based Windows applications to function within this system.

Performance improvements were also noted. The platform supports DirectX 11.1 and OpenGL 4.1, enabling demanding Windows applications and many classic PC games to run efficiently on Mac systems.

Data shared by Parallels indicates that users run more than 200,000 different Windows applications on Apple silicon Macs through the platform. This broad compatibility helps organizations maintain access to specialized software that remains available only on Windows.

Editions Designed for Different Users

The review also highlighted the platform's multiple editions designed for different types of users.

The Standard Edition supports everyday productivity tasks and common business applications. The Pro Edition expands system resources and developer tools, allowing higher CPU and memory allocation for more demanding workloads.

Pro Edition features also include a network conditioner that simulates adverse network conditions for testing environments, along with development tools such as Visual Studio Code. Automation support through tools like Vagrant, Packer, and GitHub Actions can help development teams manage virtual machine environments.

The Business Edition adds centralized management and deployment features designed for organizations that require consistent configurations across multiple systems.

Why Cross-Platform Productivity Matters

Demand for solutions that run Windows apps on Mac continues to grow as organizations adopt flexible hardware strategies. Many teams rely on Mac computers for design, development, and mobile productivity while still needing Windows software for specialized tasks.

Virtualization platforms help bridge this gap by allowing multiple operating systems to run on a single device. This approach reduces hardware costs and simplifies workflows for professionals who depend on both macOS and Windows.

The Better Business Advice review concludes that Parallels Desktop addresses this challenge through strong macOS integration, compatibility with modern Mac hardware, and tools designed for developers, businesses, and everyday users.

The full review, including a detailed analysis of features and editions, can be read on the Better Business Advice website.

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a global software company specializing in cross-platform solutions that enable users to run Windows, Linux, and macOS environments on a single Mac device. With nearly twenty years of development and millions of active users, Parallels supports home users, students, professionals, and enterprise teams seeking efficient cross-platform workflows. The company serves more than fifty thousand businesses with virtualization, management, and development tools built for modern computing environments.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com