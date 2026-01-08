NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has released a new in-depth evaluation of virtualization software for macOS, naming Parallels Desktop as the top solution for users who need to run Windows on Mac for gaming, software development, and education. The recognition reflects broader shifts in computing, where Apple Silicon adoption, hybrid work, and cross-platform requirements are reshaping how individuals and organizations access Windows software on Mac hardware.

Best Software to Run Windows on Mac:

Parallels Desktop - Its deep integration with macOS, strong performance on Apple, and consistent system compatibility make it suitable for both casual and advanced users.

The Software Experts review highlights a growing challenge across multiple sectors. Many professionals, students, and developers rely on Windows-only applications while preferring macOS devices for performance, battery efficiency, and ecosystem integration. As a result, virtualization tools that allow Windows to run reliably within macOS have become essential rather than optional.

According to Software Experts, Parallels Desktop stands out due to its consistent compatibility with modern macOS releases, optimization for Apple Silicon, and ability to support a wide range of demanding use cases without requiring additional hardware.

Why Running Windows on Mac Has Become a Priority

The need to run Windows on Mac is no longer limited to niche technical users. Gaming communities continue to depend on Windows-based titles, universities require specialized Windows software for coursework, and software teams must test applications across multiple operating systems. These trends have accelerated as remote and hybrid environments become more common.

Software Experts notes that many users face productivity losses when forced to switch devices or maintain separate systems for different operating systems. Virtualization addresses this problem by allowing Windows to operate within macOS, enabling access to required software while keeping workflows centralized on one machine.

The review emphasizes that virtualization solutions must meet higher standards today. Performance expectations have increased, particularly on Apple Silicon Macs, and compatibility with frequent macOS updates has become a critical factor for long-term usability.

What Is Parallels Desktop and How Does It Work?

Parallels Desktop is a virtualization platform that enables Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems to run simultaneously on a Mac. It creates a virtual Windows environment that integrates closely with macOS, allowing applications from both systems to function side by side.

Software Experts highlights features such as seamless file sharing, shared clipboard functionality, and a unified desktop experience through Coherence Mode. These capabilities allow Windows applications to behave like native macOS apps, reducing friction for users who switch between operating systems throughout the day.

The platform is optimized for Apple Silicon and Intel-based Macs, ensuring stable performance across hardware generations. Windows applications can be launched without rebooting, which Software Experts identifies as a key productivity advantage.

Why Software Experts Named Parallels Desktop the Top Solution

The Software Experts review evaluated virtualization software based on performance, stability, ease of use, and relevance to real-world workflows. Parallels Desktop received strong marks across several areas:

Performance on Apple Silicon

Parallels Desktop is optimized for modern Mac hardware, enabling responsive Windows performance even for demanding applications. Software Experts points to improved graphics handling and efficient resource allocation as important factors.

The platform supports more than 200,000 Windows applications, covering productivity tools, development environments, educational software, and many Windows-only games. This breadth makes it suitable for users across multiple industries.

Frequent macOS updates often disrupt virtualization tools. Software Experts notes that Parallels Desktop maintains consistent support for new macOS versions, helping users avoid downtime and compatibility issues.

Parallels Desktop is available in Standard, Pro, and Business editions, allowing users to choose based on workload requirements rather than generic feature sets.

Emphasis on Gaming, Development, and Education Use Cases

Software Experts places particular emphasis on how Parallels Desktop supports specialized use cases.

For gaming, Parallels Desktop enables access to Windows-only titles on Mac hardware. The review notes that the Pro Edition provides higher resource allocation and better graphics performance, which is important for users running more demanding games within a virtual environment.

In software development, cross-platform testing remains a major challenge. Developers often need to validate applications across Windows, Linux, and macOS. Software Experts highlights that Parallels Desktop Pro Edition supports multiple virtual machines, snapshot tools, and development-focused workflows that allow testing without switching devices.

In education, Parallels Desktop addresses a common issue faced by Mac-using students. Many academic programs require Windows-based applications for engineering, business, data analysis, and design. By running Windows on Mac, students can meet software requirements without purchasing additional hardware. Software Experts notes that this flexibility is especially relevant in mixed-device classrooms.

Understanding the Editions: Where the Pro Edition Stands Out

The review outlines clear distinctions between Parallels Desktop editions.

The Standard Edition is designed for general users and students who need access to Windows applications for everyday tasks and coursework.

The Pro Edition receives special attention from Software Experts. It is positioned as the most versatile option, offering higher CPU and RAM limits, advanced virtualization controls, snapshot management, and tools designed for development and testing workflows. These features make it well suited for developers, gamers, engineers, and technical professionals.

The Business Edition extends these capabilities into organizational environments, with centralized management, policy enforcement, and deployment tools for IT teams managing multiple Mac systems.

Industry Context and Third-Party Recognition

Software Experts frames its recognition of Parallels Desktop within broader industry trends. As organizations streamline hardware investments and users seek flexible device strategies, virtualization continues to gain relevance. The ability to run Windows on Mac supports cost efficiency, reduces hardware sprawl, and aligns with modern remote work practices.

By highlighting data such as long-term adoption, enterprise usage, and support for Apple Silicon, Software Experts reinforces Parallels Desktop's position as a stable and mature solution rather than an experimental tool.

The full review can be read at the Software Experts website .

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a software company focused on cross-platform solutions that allow Windows, Linux, and macOS environments to run on a single Mac device. With nearly two decades of development, Parallels Desktop serves individual users, educational institutions, developers, and businesses seeking efficient and flexible virtualization tools. Its products are designed to support modern computing workflows across personal and professional environments.

About Software Experts: Software Experts delivers in-depth news on the digital tools shaping today's consumer experience. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

