Best Soundbar Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Samsung, Vizio, Bose & Sonos Soundbar Deals Listed by Saver Trends
Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best soundbar system deals for shoppers in 2019
Nov 28, 2019, 03:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best Soundbar deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Saver Trends have found the best Sonos, Samsung, Bose, Vizio and other soundbar deals and are listing them below.
Best Soundbar deals:
- Save on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars
- Save up to 40% off on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
- Save up to $420 on Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sonos & Vizio
- Save up to $300 on Vizio soundbars & home theater at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on Bose Solo 5 & SoundTouch soundbars at Walmart
- Save up to 36% off on Bose Soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Bose SoundBar 700 & 500, SoundTouch 300 & Solo 5 TV soundbars
- Save up to $300 on Samsung soundbars & home surround sound systems at Walmart
- Save up to 44% off on Samsung soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems
- Save on Bose Soundbar 700, SoundTouch & Solo 5 TV soundbars - at Bose.com
- Save up to $200 on select Samsung soundbars - at Samsung.com
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Speakers can have a significant impact on the experience of listening to music or watching a movie. Since the invention of the original loudspeaker in 1876, major companies like Bose, Samsung and Vizio have revolutionized the audio device to produce more crisp, clear and distinct audio. A soundbar is a modern invention of speaker that offers a much richer sound due to specialized amplification and sound processing capabilities. Its design is composed of side by side speakers placed inside a wide enclosure, which offers a unique shape that is functional while also being visually appealing. Its horizontal shape and superior audio also makes it ideal to mount above or below a computer or television screen.
Where did Black Friday come from? Black Friday's informal name stems from its impact on major US cities, as the high volume of shoppers rushing to take advantage of big discounts from retailers would cause severe traffic along with vehicular accidents.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
