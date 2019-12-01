Best Sprint Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Compared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best Sprint deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Saver Trends are updating their list of the top Sprint smartphone deals and have published their latest deals below.

Best Sprint smartphone deals:

More Sprint deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Be it new customer or Switch to Sprint deals, Sprint provides a long list of cell phone options for those who would rather not bring their own device. Among the high-end smartphone choices are the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus as well as the Apple iPhone 11 series. Devices such as the Apple iPad and Apple Watch can be arranged for a monthly plan with Sprint, too.

Lauded for providing the best value for money, Sprint offers attractive options for mobile users who like to keep their smartphone updated. The Sprint Flex lease allows the latest flagship phones such as iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 Plus to be leased at extremely low monthly fees. Typically, the Sprint Flex lease lets users enjoy the handset for 18 months and on the 18th month, the smartphone can either be upgraded or bought at a reasonable price.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends