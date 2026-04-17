NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The geography of entrepreneurship continues to shift as digital businesses expand across the United States. New data from Registered Agents Inc highlights how state policies, legal structures, and tax environments influence where entrepreneurs choose to form companies, offering new insight into the best state to start an online business in 2026.

The latest Registered Agent Inc Business Formation Report shows that 580,612 new businesses were registered nationwide in March 2026, a 10 percent increase over last month, and a 10 percent jump from March of last year. Formations climbed back toward January's spike, signaling strong, widespread momentum across the country.

While online companies can operate across borders, the legal jurisdiction where a company is formed continues to shape tax obligations, regulatory compliance, and long-term legal protections. Formation data suggests that entrepreneurs remain highly responsive to these structural factors when deciding where to incorporate.

Florida Leads New Business Registrations

The March report shows strong concentration of business formation activity in several large states.

Florida recorded 54,402 new business registrations, the highest total among all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Population growth, migration of remote professionals, and favorable tax policies have contributed to the state's expanding entrepreneurial base.

Texas and California followed with 49,412 and 41,557 new business formations respectively, reinforcing the continued influence of large economic centers in generating startup activity. Both states maintain diverse business ecosystems spanning technology, services, and digital commerce.

Delaware also continues to register a significant number of companies relative to its size. The state recorded 32,026 new entities in March 2026, underscoring its long-standing role as a preferred jurisdiction for corporate incorporation. Delaware's Court of Chancery and established corporate law framework remain influential factors in formation decisions.

Smaller States See Rising Formation Activity

March marked a decisive rebound in new business formation activity nationwide, with totals climbing back toward January's peak levels. The month now ranks as the third-highest monthly formation total on record, reinforcing the durability of entrepreneurial momentum despite broader economic uncertainty.

Growth was both widespread and significant. Forty jurisdictions recorded double-digit month-over-month increases from February to March, and 12 states posted gains exceeding 20 percent. This level of expansion signals that business formation is not being driven by isolated regional spikes, but by broad-based confidence among founders across the country.

Several states stood out for their accelerated growth. South Dakota, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Illinois led the nation in month-over-month increases, highlighting a mix of emerging and established business environments gaining traction with entrepreneurs. These gains reflect how founders are increasingly willing to look beyond traditional startup hubs when selecting where to form a company.

Quarterly trends reinforce this shift. Louisiana, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota ranked as the top-performing states for total growth in the first quarter of 2026. The consistency of these states across both monthly and quarterly rankings suggests that their underlying advantages - whether cost structure, regulatory environment, or economic positioning - are resonating with new business owners making formation decisions.

Notably, Wyoming reported zero percent growth in March, but this should not be interpreted as stagnation. Rather, the state is sustaining exceptionally high formation levels following a period of rapid expansion. For entrepreneurs, this signals a market that has reached a strong and stable baseline, continuing to attract a high volume of new business registrations without the volatility seen in other jurisdictions.

Taken together, the data points to a broader geographic diversification of entrepreneurship. As remote work and digital business models reduce the importance of physical location, founders are increasingly prioritizing states that offer structural advantages - such as lower costs, streamlined compliance, and favorable tax environments - over legacy startup ecosystems.

Digital Businesses Increasingly Rely on Registered Agents

The rise of remote entrepreneurship has expanded the role of registered agent services in the business formation process. All U.S. states require businesses to designate a registered agent to receive legal notices and official government correspondence.

For online businesses operating without a physical office in the state where they incorporate, registered agents provide a formal point of contact and help support compliance, privacy, and administrative continuity across jurisdictions.

Registered Agents Inc Tracks Business Formation Trends

The Registered Agents Inc Business Formation Report compiles monthly formation data across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using filings processed through state agencies and public records from Secretaries of State. Updated monthly, the report offers a near real-time view of startup activity and shifting formation patterns across the country.

State formation patterns continue to show how legal structure, tax treatment, and compliance considerations shape where entrepreneurs choose to launch. A detailed review of the latest trends identified in the Registered Agents Inc Business Formation Report is available at Better Business Advice.

A detailed review of the formation trends identified in the Registered Agents Inc Business Formation Report is available at Better Business Advice.

About Registered Agents Inc: Registered Agents Inc (RAI) is the largest registered agent service provider in the United States, assisting hundreds of thousands of people every year start and manage their own business. Beyond registered agent services, the company provides professional website setup, domain registration, business addresses, and phone services to help new companies establish a formal presence online and in their communities. With comprehensive tracking across all 50 states and Washington D.C., Registered Agents Inc produces the monthly Business Formation Report, offering a timely view of entrepreneurial trends and early-stage business activity nationwide.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com