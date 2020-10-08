Best Statistical Analysis Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistical analysis software may usually allow statisticians and users to perform more sophisticated analysis using additional methods for the preparation and visualization of data sources, and also for the representation of that data. It offers functionality, ranging from data processing and control of data to analysis and monitoring. A customized GUI is included in the app, and while it could be difficult for anyone to use, it is reasonably simple for those who are knowledgeable about how it runs.

Many firms have been identified and analyzed by 360Quadrants, providing the best statistical analysis software that can help enterprises make better financial decisions. Such quadrants are built by undertaking an in-depth review of the suppliers, which includes a wide range of functionalities and strategies to capture the existing market. All quadrants are reviewed every three months, primarily in the area of statistical analysis software, to enable a significant level of evaluation of the products and the effectiveness of the suppliers by qualified experts.

360Quadrants conduct a detailed SWOT assessment and the vendors chosen for positioning are effectively assessed. This assessment helps businesses gain knowledge in new economic prospects and future outlook in order to obtain the right solutions for future growth and brand development. 360Quadrants illustrates a detailed list of major multinational companies that support the methodology of product selection.

Quadrant Categorization for Statistical Analysis Software

360Quadrants have analyzed almost 20 vendors in the statistical analysis software space and 10 of the best vendors are identified and positioned as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies in the 360Quadrant.

IBM SPSS Statistics, RStudio, JMP, and Stata are identified as visionary leaders and placed on the quadrant in the statistical analysis software space.

EViews and GNU Octave have been described as innovators in the statistical analysis software space.

Stan has been identified as an emerging company in the statistical analysis software space.

Scilab, OriginPro, and TIMi Suite have been categorized as dynamic differentiators in the statistical analysis software space.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

As a result of detailed studies performed on particular industry competitors, top statistical analysis software companies are identified to be ranked in the 360Quadrant. Approximately 84 performance factors have been established for the evaluation of the selected companies. Three major categories that determine the vendor positions are: product quality and reliability and expertise in market strategies. The assessment factors identified by the reliability of the product portfolio include the magnitude and variety of the product portfolio, the main characteristics of the product, the consistency of the product, as well as the effect on the credibility of the company. Regional reach, variety of applications offered, distribution channel combination, feasibility, and organic growth plan ability are the distinguishing factors defined for market strategy expertise.

Weightages are assigned to produce a cumulative score from the parameters defined by analysts and industry experts. Such derived scores decide the position of the software provider and they are located according to their ranking in the quadrant. If there are any operational or technological changes to the specifications of the product providers, then the quadrant is updated according to the changes undertaken.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Big Data Software, Productivity Software , and Data Mining Software.

