Best Super Moon of the Year as Mercury Rises and a New Star Emerges with a Ballad

IXOmusic's indie songwriter Anjalts new ballad 'On Your Side' shines as bright as this summer's Supermoon



LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Supermoon of 2022 will appear on June 14. And what a spectacular sight to see as the sun goes down. According to the almanac, this reddish-pink Supermoon will be at its brightest at 7:52 a.m. It will not be visible in North American time zones until later in the night when it rises over the horizon.

On Your Side

While back in music-land streams, a lone star-gazer sings a melodic ballad to celebrate such a skyful event with her new song 'On Your Side' that brings an ethereal feel to the moment. Anjalts wrote the music and was looking up at the stars trying to call a friend to simply say hey, I'm 'On Your Side.' Sending a gentle musical reminder of reassurance to those we love. And what a better way to do this than under a Supermoon.

The soulful ballad brings in a new underground solace of unity that's as alluring as the night sky to star-gazers and star fans alike. While a majority of people living in the South and Southwest will have the clearest views of June's Supermoon. NASA experts suggest watching it as it rises or sets as it's most visible to the human eye. The Supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 17% larger as the sun's gravity pulls the Earth and moon into a closer alignment.

And in today's musical realms where ballads are rare, "Anjalts latest song 'On Your Side' sends a clear magnetic message of bringing people closer together," says Acen Sinclair, studio engineer at IXOmusic. This song is about unity and knowing when to say, I'm here for you, no matter what.

Celestial events seem to be a part of Anjalts surroundings. The eco-conscious musician has evolved since 2020, when she first appeared on the music scene along with a rare meteor shower release. Her much anticipated 12-song album project goes out this year.

With the Supermoon appearing with a super melodic rising star. The sky's the limit, but for now, don't forget your binoculars, music, headphones, and enjoy this year's starry night sky that's 'On Your Side.'

