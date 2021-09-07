Best Time of Year at the Beach: Autumn at Cinnamon Shore

"There's not a nicer time of year in our little beach town," says Celeste Edwards, general manager at Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals. "It's cooler with less humidity, but days are warm enough to enjoy our resort pools and the beach, which is less crowded this time of year. Plus, there's still so much to do for families who stay with us."

Cinnamon Shore just released its new fall schedule of activities, including:

Fitness Classes: Sign up for Yoga on the Beach and Beach Body Burn.

Sign up for Yoga on the Beach and Beach Body Burn. Movies Under the Stars: Watch family-friendly flicks cast to a jumbo screen on the Town Center lawn.

Watch family-friendly flicks cast to a jumbo screen on the Town Center lawn. Live Music: Favorite Texas singers and bands perform every weekend in September and October.

Favorite singers and bands perform every weekend in September and October. Paint & Sip: Popular this summer, this open-air art class held at Town Center continues into the fall.

Cinnamon Shore is a Tarpon Sponsor of Port Aransas' 2021 Texas SandFest, the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the U.S. Set for Oct. 15-17 on the beach near downtown Port Aransas, the festival features renowned master sand sculptors, amateur sandcastle building, music, vendors, food, and other fun. "We're proud to support the city's signature event, which has an international draw," Edwards says. "Cinnamon Shore guests love SandFest festivities, but they also enjoy coming back to our village for downtime away from the crowds. It makes for the perfect fall beach weekend!" CHECK RENTAL AVAILABILITY.

Other special fall weekends attracting vacationers this fall include Port A Live Music Fest, Sept. 17-19, with music at venues all over town, including Cinnamon Shore. SEE CINNAMON SHORE MUSIC LINEUP and the family-friendly Wooden Boat Festival, Oct. 30-31, which coincides with Halloween Fest at Cinnamon Shore on Oct. 30.

Vacationers can take advantage of great fall rates through Nov. 18, 2021.

Stay 3 nights, Enjoy Complimentary 4 th Night | Code: FALL2021

Night | Code: FALL2021 Enjoy 10% Off a 3-Night Stay | CODE: SAVE 10

Beyond that, Thanksgiving attracts families to Cinnamon Shore. On-site favorite Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria will offer a full, Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings for pre-order and pick-up on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Then, to kick off the Christmas season, guests can meet St. Nick at Santa's First Stop, Fri, Nov. 26, on the beach at Cinnamon Shore. "It's Santa's last chance to vacation before his busy season," says Mary Jo Cox, lifestyle director at Cinnamon Shore.

For more about fall vacations at Cinnamon Shore, see cinnamonshore.com.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore