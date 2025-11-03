Best Time to Book 'Unforgettable' Experiences: EF Adventures Black Friday Sale Offers Up to $600 Off on Top Tour Experiences for its Biggest Sale Yet

Four new adventure itineraries launch across Europe, highlighting Belgium, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Adventures, the guided tour operator for the active traveler, today announced its biggest sale ever, offering up to $600 off on select hiking, biking, and multi-adventure trips across the globe that prioritize wellness, community and lifelong learning.

Running from November 3 – November 28, 2025, the Black Friday sales event invites travelers to give the gift of experiences over things. From hiking beneath Swiss peaks to kayaking along Costa Rica's coast, EF Adventures' Black Friday event offers savings of up to $600 on select departures - making it the perfect moment to book an unforgettable experience that moves you.

Click here for access to all deals: https://www.efadventures.com/promotions/black-friday-deals

Alongside this epic Black Friday promotion, EF Adventures is expanding its European portfolio with four new equally epic tour itineraries designed to showcase the continent's diverse landscapes and cultural richness. Recent EF Adventures research found that 60% of active travelers prefer Europe over any other destination, underscoring the region's lasting appeal.

"Our new tours in Europe meet the growing demand of today's more active travelers, offering countless ways to experience adventure from coastal paths and mountain trails to vineyard rows and medieval villages, while deepening their understanding of local culture, history, and traditions," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA, operator of EF Adventures. "These active travel itineraries bring those experiences to life, giving travelers authentic ways to discover the heart of Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy through adventure and educational journeys they will remember for the rest of their lives."

Partners and publishers can now participate in EF Adventures' affiliate marketing program through Commission Junction and earn commissions for tour bookings. Select media, through December 31, are eligible for special offers.

Click here to learn more: https://www.efadventures.com/affiliate-program

New European Adventures:

Spain Multi-Adventure: Andalusia (9 days, 11 days with extension to Seville; from $5,149): Andalusia has everything you want in a Spanish adventure, from snow-capped mountains to Atlantic beaches. On this multi-adventure tour, you'll explore Granada's historic Sacromonte and Albaicín quarters, hike the Sierra Nevada, and walk the cliff-hugging Caminito del Rey trail. E-bike through Ronda's countryside past villages and vineyards, start your morning with yoga on the coast, and kayak along the unspoiled beaches of Costa de la Luz. Along the way, learn ancient pressing methods at an olive oil museum, sample fresh seafood caught using centuries-old methods, and see why Andalusia's mix of adventure and tradition is hard to beat.





(8 days, 10 days with pre-extension to Lake Como region; from $5,999): Picture yourself walking along trails through chestnut forests, pedaling past medieval castles on electric bikes, and clinking wine glasses at a lakeside estate. This tour through Switzerland's Ticino region and Italy's northern lakes blends adventure and indulgence across three distinct lakes. Around Lake Lugano, mountain trails descend into medieval villages and castle estates. In Locarno, you'll e-bike from a UNESCO fortress through alpine valleys and stand atop the Verzasca Dam before ferrying across Lake Maggiore into Italy. End at Lake Orta, the smallest and quietest of them all—intimate enough to paddle across, beautiful enough to linger over. This is the kind of trip where you cover a lot of ground without ever feeling like you're racing through it. Portugal Hiking: Sintra & the Douro Valley (8 days, 10 days with extension to Porto; from $4,999) : Beyond Portugal's famous cities and beach resorts lies a country that rewards those who walk—where trails lead to perspectives you can only earn on foot. In Sintra, 19th-century palaces and 8th-century Moorish ruins sit tucked within lush forests. At Cabo de Roca, you'll stand at the westernmost point of continental Europe, where explorers once looked toward unknown horizons. Continue north to Nazaré, where record-breaking waves meet centuries-old maritime traditions, before reaching the Douro Valley's terraced vineyards cascading down to the river below. Hike coastal cliffs and forest trails, taste wine at riverside estates, and cruise past terraced slopes on a traditional boat to learn how geography, history, and culture intertwine here.





(8 days, 10 days with extension to Porto; from $4,999) Beyond Portugal's famous cities and beach resorts lies a country that rewards those who walk—where trails lead to perspectives you can only earn on foot. In Sintra, 19th-century palaces and 8th-century Moorish ruins sit tucked within lush forests. At Cabo de Roca, you'll stand at the westernmost point of continental Europe, where explorers once looked toward unknown horizons. Continue north to Nazaré, where record-breaking waves meet centuries-old maritime traditions, before reaching the Douro Valley's terraced vineyards cascading down to the river below. Hike coastal cliffs and forest trails, taste wine at riverside estates, and cruise past terraced slopes on a traditional boat to learn how geography, history, and culture intertwine here. Belgium & the Netherlands Biking: Ghent & Gouda (8 days, 10 days with extension to Amsterdam; from $6,199): Experience some of Europe's most bicycle-friendly terrain on an unforgettable journey through Belgium and the Netherlands. With five days of guided rides, you'll explore Flanders' medieval cities like Bruges and Ghent, pedaling through countryside dotted with castles and canals. Cross into the Netherlands to visit Baarle-Hertog, where Belgian and Dutch borders zigzag through streets and houses, then cruise past the windmills of Kinderdijk. Depending on the season, visit either Keukenhof Gardens' millions of tulips in spring or the coastal dunes of Scheveningen in summer and fall. Along the way, tour a brewery, explore Gouda's cheese market, and connect with local experts who illuminate the shared history and cultural quirks that have defined these lowland nations for centuries.

Europe Dominates Adventure Travel Preferences

The expansion comes as new research reveals Europe's overwhelming appeal among adventure travelers. A recent traveler sentiment study conducted by EF Adventures in partnership with Qualtrics Research found that 60% of those interested in an active vacation identified European destinations as their top preference for international active travel. Central and Western Europe—including Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, France, and Germany —led with 28% of responses, followed by Eastern Europe at 14%, the United Kingdom & Ireland at 12%, Scandinavia at 4%, and Iceland at 2%.

"Adventure travelers continue to tell us why Europe resonates so strongly: it's a region that offers rich history, cultural diversity, and stunning landscapes. EF Adventures' travelers can experience Europe's natural beauty hiking, cycling, and through multi-adventure activities, balanced together with immersive local experiences," said Durflinger.

The study also found that 77% of adventure travelers rate cultural immersion as an extremely or very important motivator when booking active travel—a reminder that travelers aren't just chasing landscapes, but that they also want to learn about the stories, flavors, and people that make each destination unforgettable.

"Cultural immersion and education are at the heart of what sets EF Adventures apart, and it's why we take such an intentional approach to guided adventure travel," added Durflinger. "Every tour is designed to help travelers connect more deeply with the destinations they explore, the people they meet along the way, and ultimately, with themselves. Our guests don't just come back with photos and memories; they come back transformed by the experience."

To explore the full collection of tours and take advantage of Black Friday savings, visit efadventures.com.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is an education-based adventure travel company offering 40+ guided tours across 25 countries and 5 continents. Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, EF Adventures builds on more than 30 years of EF's global expertise in educational and cultural immersion.

Each small-group tour blends active exploration with authentic learning, inviting travelers to engage with local traditions, communities, and ecosystems through guided experiences like hiking, biking, and multi-adventure activities such as kayaking, yoga, ziplining, and more. Designed for varied fitness levels and age groups, the EF Adventures experience combines adventure-based activity with hands-on cultural discovery that transforms how people see the world.

