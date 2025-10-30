Best Trash Completes Acquisition of Pelican Waste & Debris

RICHMOND, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Trash, a market-leading municipal solid waste ("MSW") provider serving the Greater Houston and Dallas Fort Worth Areas, today announced it has acquired Pelican Waste & Debris ("Pelican"), a Southern Louisiana and Mississippi provider of residential and commercial hauling services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The combination expands Best Trash's presence beyond Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi and complements its core residential & commercial MSW offering with additional roll-off and construction services. Pelican serves parish (county-equivalent), municipal and commercial customers across Southern Louisiana.

Roddie Matherne and Corey Callais, the owners and founders of Pelican, expressed their enthusiasm for the next chapter with Best Trash, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Best Trash and maintain an ownership stake in the combine company. Best Trash shares our deep dedication to outstanding customer care and brings a strong track record of dependable waste management solutions. Together, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with best-in-class waste removal services."

"Pelican is widely respected across Louisiana and Mississippi for its dependable service," said Mark Moderski, Chief Executive Officer of Best Trash. "This partnership allows Best Trash to grow into a larger Central Southern platform and better serve municipal, parish, and commercial customers with more comprehensive offerings. We're eager to welcome the Pelican team and continue raising the bar for customer service."

About Best Trash

Headquartered in Richmond, Texas, Best Trash is a market-leading municipal solid waste platform serving the residential and commercial waste collection needs of select markets in Texas, including the Greater Houston Area and Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Best Trash serves utility districts, municipalities, homeowner associations, individual residences and commercial and industrial businesses providing service to over 500,000 homes.

SOURCE Best Trash