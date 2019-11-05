Best TV Black Friday Deals 2019: Early 4K, Smart TV, LG, Sony & Samsung TVs Reviewed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Black Friday 4K & smart TV deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Retail Fuse. Find savings on 55, 65" & 75" TVs from Samsung, LG & Sony

Best TV deals:

● Save up to $1000 on highly rated Smart TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands

● Save up to 45% on Samsung TVs at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated Samsung QLED 8K and 4K TVs, Premium UHD models & The Frame TV

● Save $502 on the LG Nano 8 Series 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - this 2019 model is on sale at Amazon

● Save up to $1304 on a wide range of 55", 65" & 70" 4K TVs at Amazon - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features

● Save on select LED & OLED smart TVs at Walmart.com

● Save $380 on the TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV - at Amazon

● Save $303 on the LG Series 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 2019 TV at Amazon

● Save up to $800 on LG, Samsung & Sony 4K & HD TVs at B&H Photo Video

● Save $902 on the Samsung Flat 65" 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV at Amazon

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

It gets more difficult to shop for a TV nowadays because of the wide selection of televisions available in the market. There are smart TVs, 4K TVs, 65 inch TVs, 55 inch TVs, and 70 inch TVs. The decision gets tougher as a consumer tries to choose the best products offered by Samsung, Sony, LG, and others that are sold on Walmart and Amazon.

How long will Black Friday deals be available on Amazon and Walmart? Black Friday this year is on November 29, with Cyber Monday happening three days later on December 2.

Black Friday deals are posted on Amazon from the beginning of November through to early December. Amazon posts new deals regularly over the course of the Black Friday sales week. Holiday shopping also begins much earlier in Walmart this year, with online discounts being offered on items across several product categories from October 25. Walmart's online store normally starts its Black Friday sale on November 27th with in-store deals launching the following evening on Thanksgiving.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

