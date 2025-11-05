NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Westgate Resorts for offering one of the best vacation packages in Orlando , naming it the Top Family Bundle for 2025. The recognition highlights Westgate's ability to combine comfort, value, and convenience for families traveling to Central Florida's most visited destination.

Best Vacation Packages in Orlando

Westgate Resorts - known for its family-focused vacation packages that pair spacious accommodations with a wide range of on-site amenities. Each resort delivers the experience of a home-style stay enhanced by the services of a full-scale resort, creating memorable trips for families of all sizes.

Orlando continues to rank among the world's most popular family vacation spots, attracting millions of visitors each year with its mix of theme parks, entertainment, and sunshine. Families today are seeking getaways that balance excitement with relaxation, offering both immersive attractions and spaces to reconnect. In this environment, resorts that provide flexibility, comfort, and easy access to the area's major destinations have become increasingly important.

Recognition for Family-Focused Vacation Packages

Consumer365 highlighted Westgate's reputation for family-oriented travel experiences, noting that its Orlando vacation packages make it easier for travelers to plan and enjoy extended stays near the city's major attractions. Packages start at affordable rates and include spacious villa accommodations, access to on-site amenities, and proximity to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld.

The review also underscored how Westgate's variety of resorts across Orlando allows families to choose the setting that best fits their needs, from lakeside retreats to lively properties close to the theme parks. The acknowledgment reflects a broader trend among travelers seeking stays that merge value and convenience with a sense of comfort.

Why Orlando Remains a Family Favorite

Orlando's continued appeal lies in its mix of entertainment and ease of access. The city's major theme parks, cultural venues, and year-round warm climate have made it a leading destination for multi-generational travel. Families often plan trips that include both high-energy attractions and time to unwind, creating demand for accommodations that feel like an extension of home rather than a simple overnight stay.

Westgate Resorts has positioned itself as a leader in family travel. Its properties emphasize flexibility, giving guests the option to stay close to the parks while enjoying all the features of a self-contained resort.

Comfort and Connection at Every Stay

Westgate Resorts offers a diverse portfolio of Orlando properties designed around the idea of togetherness. Instead of standard hotel rooms, families can book multi-bedroom villas complete with full kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms. These spaces give guests the freedom to relax between park visits, share meals, and enjoy quiet evenings without leaving the resort.

Among its most popular destinations, Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa provides a lakefront setting with views of Turkey Lake and convenient access to major attractions. Guests can visit Treasure Cove Water Park, featuring slides, splash zones, and a lazy river designed for all ages.

Nearby, Westgate Town Center Resort and Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee extend the experience with Shipwreck Island Water Park, mini-golf courses, and an 8,000-square-foot arcade. For travelers who prefer a central location, Westgate Palace near International Drive offers newly renovated suites within minutes of Universal Orlando and shopping districts.

Every resort blends entertainment and relaxation, giving families multiple options for how to spend their days - whether exploring Orlando's attractions or enjoying the resort's activities and dining.

Packages Built for Families

Consumer365's recognition highlights Westgate's ability to design packages that fit the needs of families at different stages of travel. The Orlando Vacation Packages start at $79 per stay, providing families with access to spacious accommodations and on-site amenities without the high costs often associated with proximity to major parks.

Featured options include the Universal Epic Universe Vacation Package, which combines resort accommodations with admission tickets to Universal Orlando's new multi-world theme park, and the Legoland Florida Adventure Package, which bundles park tickets with water park resort stays. Each package is structured to simplify planning and reduce the stress of managing multiple bookings.

Westgate also offers ongoing promotions such as Book Early & Save, which provides up to 20 percent off nightly rates, and Stay Longer, Save More, rewarding extended visits with deeper discounts. Members of the World of Westgate Loyalty Program benefit from waived resort fees, VIP concierge access, and additional savings on water park admission.

These options reflect a shift in the travel industry toward flexible, experience-based packages that allow families to customize their itineraries while controlling costs.

The Value of a Family-Focused Approach

Part of Westgate's continued success lies in its understanding of what families prioritize most: space, convenience, and connection. Its resorts are designed as self-contained communities, complete with water parks, pools, dining, fitness centers, and entertainment. For many families, this setup eliminates the need to travel far for recreation, making the resort itself part of the vacation experience.

Consumer365's review noted that Westgate's customer experience extends beyond amenities. Guests consistently praise the warmth of the staff, the ease of booking, and the overall value of the resort's family-friendly setup. The review emphasized that while Orlando offers an array of accommodation choices, few match Westgate's combination of variety, comfort, and proximity to major attractions.

Looking Ahead

With travel demand in Orlando expected to remain strong, Westgate Resorts continues to refine its packages to meet changing family needs. The company's focus on creating stress-free vacations aligns with broader trends in hospitality, where travelers increasingly favor resorts that offer both entertainment and comfort in one destination.

For families planning their next Florida getaway, Westgate's Orlando properties represent a practical and welcoming option. Each package is designed to make family travel easier to plan, more affordable, and more memorable, from the first morning at the park to the last evening by the pool.

To read the full review, visit Consumer365.org .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com .

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org