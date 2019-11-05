Best Vacuum Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Dyson, Roomba, Shark & Miele Vacuum Deals Rated by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early vacuum deals for Black Friday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Spending Lab. Links to the top early Shark, iRobot, Dyson & Miele vacuum deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Best Vacuum deals:

● Save up to 40% off on Shark, Bissell, Dirt Devil & Roomba vacuum cleaners at Walmart - including discounts on top-rated cordless & robot vacuums

● Save up to 42% off on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com

● Save up to $150 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums

● Save $120.00 on the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum at Amazon

● Save up to $110 on Dyson vacuums at Walmart - includes deals on Dyson V8, V7, V6 cordless vacuums

● Save $200.00 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - at Amazon

● Save up to $200 on Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Rooma and ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals available on top rated robot vacuums

● Save on a selection of vacuum cleaners at Target

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A vacuum cleaner eliminates the hassle of sweeping up dirt and dust manually. Some vac models like the Shark Pet Perfect 2 and Dyson V10 cordless stick vacuum even specialize in suctioning pet hair and other allergens. Those in the market for a robot vacuum can purchase the Miele RX1 Scout for high-caliber suctioning performance on bare floors.

What time do Black Friday sales begin at Walmart and Amazon? Black Friday lands on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday following three days later on December 2.

Amazon shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon's deals for several weeks before Black Friday as they normally start in early November. As the four-day sales weekend approaches, Amazon releases new deals every hour. With Walmart's Early Deals Drop, online shoppers can find discounts on everything from children's toys to electronics. Their sales begin on October 25th and continue throughout November. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer's online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Most top online retailers run deals until Cyber Monday, but Amazon kicks its holiday sales up a notch by offering discounts on high-ticket items throughout the week after Cyber Monday.

