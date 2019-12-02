Best Verizon Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Listed by Consumer Articles
Comparison of the best Verizon Cyber Monday deals for 2019, including Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10 and Verizon Fios wireless service savings
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Verizon Wireless Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Articles have identified the top Cyber Monday deals at Verizon for 2019 including Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Verizon Fios internet bundle deals. Find them listed below.
Best Verizon cell phone deals:
- Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Buy iPhone XR and get one free at Verizon
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save $350 on Galaxy S10e and get a free Galaxy Watch - while supplies last, at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to $600 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 39% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check the latest deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 XL, 3a & more Pixel models
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
More Verizon deals:
- Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon
- New Fios customers get either Samsung Galaxy Buds or $100 Visa® Prepaid Card when they sign up - at Verizon
- Verizon Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers get the first 12 months of Disney+ free - at Verizon
Verizon Wireless has a large lineup of cell phone models to go with their plans. Among their choices is the Apple iPhone 11 and X series as well as the Google Pixel line. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note10 series are recommended for those who want an Android phone with high-tier specs. For entertainment, the Verizon Fios is a reliable internet bundle to consider.
Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday's nickname is based on the emphasis placed on online deals after the Thanksgiving weekend. Active Black Friday deals are usually available through Cyber Monday, which also typically sees an influx of new deals focused on electronics and big-ticket items.
Amazon dominates the Cyber Monday market amongst big box retailers, accounting for 72.1% of online sales revenue in 2018.
