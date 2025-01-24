Best Version Media Honored As One of the Best Places To Work in 2025, Named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media has been named a winner of Glassdoor's 17th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025 . The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their jobs, work environments, and employers over the past year.

Best Version Media CEO, Kevin O'Brien, shared his thoughts.

Best Version Media has been named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner for three consecutive years.

"It's an honor to have our workplace recognized by Glassdoor. We couldn't do what we do without our outstanding employee team. Their dedication, innovation, and hard work drive our success, and I'm grateful to lead such an exceptional group of individuals."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2025 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023, and October 16, 2024.

"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition – it's a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better work life," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor.

"By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life."

Last year, BVM was also recognized by the Globee Awards for Leadership, USA Today, Great Place to Work, and Fortune Media .

About Best Version Media

BVM strengthens communities and connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Learn more by visiting www.bestversionmedia.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make work life better together. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC