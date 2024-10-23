Best Version Media Honored in the 12th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Leadership

News provided by

Best Version Media, LLC

Oct 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media is thrilled to announce it has been named a winner in the prestigious 12th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Leadership. This esteemed recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovation and underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional value and impact for advertising clients.

The Globee® Awards, renowned for celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries, recognized BVM in three categories this year. CEO Kevin O'Brien was recognized in the CEO of the Year competition, while BVM was awarded in the Business Philanthropist of the Year and Achievement in Brand Development Leadership categories.

Hundreds of entries were submitted by companies worldwide. Over 1,400 judges, representing various industry experts, applied for the judging process.

"Winning a Globee® Award is a significant milestone for us," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO of Best Version Media. "It's a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry. We're incredibly proud to be recognized among such an elite group of leading companies and individuals."

Numerous organizations have awarded BVM this year, including Fortune, Great Place to Work, Top Workplaces USA, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and more.

About Best Version Media: 
BVM strengthens communities and connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Learn more by visiting www.bestversionmedia.com.

About the Globee Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee Awards for Business, Globee Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee Awards for Leadership, and more.

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Best Version Media is Building Stronger Communities with Habitat for Humanity

Best Version Media is Building Stronger Communities with Habitat for Humanity

Best Version Media is proud to continue partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a second year. Demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility ...
Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Best Version Media to 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Best Version Media to 2024 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Best Version Media for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List. This is the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Advertising

Advertising

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics