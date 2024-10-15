Best Version Media is Building Stronger Communities with Habitat for Humanity

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media is proud to continue partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a second year. Demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement, BVM is mobilizing employees for a series of impactful volunteer events aimed at helping build and improve homes for families through Habitat for Humanity's initiatives. This collaboration highlights the company's dedication to giving back and making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha & Jefferson County is transforming Domenica Park, a vacant city block and former factory site in Waukesha, Wisconsin, into a community featuring 16 single-family homes and two townhomes, providing housing for up to 20 families.

This year, volunteers worked on clearing brush, laying gravel, painting interior walls, and more. Foundations are currently being poured for six additional homes, and to finish the season, BVM will be participating in a wall-raising event on October 24th at Domenica Park.

"People between 30 to 80 percent of the area median income typically cannot achieve home ownership through the traditional means," said Habitat's Brett Peloquin, Director of Operations. He went on to say, "The entire economy and environment for construction has become more and more challenging since the pandemic, so these contributions that are made by community partners like Best Version Media really help us bridge the gap."

In addition to volunteering on the build sites, employees support our local Habitat for Humanity ReStore each year. This year, 22 volunteers will be assisting at the Waukesha retail location over the course of two days. Habitat ReStores are locally managed, independently owned reuse stores run by Habitat for Humanity affiliates. They accept donations and offer a wide range of high-quality items at significantly reduced prices. The funds raised from ReStore sales support Habitat's mission to build affordable homes for those in need.

About Best Version Media

At the heart of Best Version Media is the mission to bring people together, especially through supporting local organizations and nonprofits. To find out more, please visit www.bestversionmedia.com .

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity brings people together by building homes and communities and providing hope for the future. The nonprofit organization partners with people in communities worldwide to help them create or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners work alongside volunteers, and with the support of local communities and residents, they achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC