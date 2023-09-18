Best Version Media Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Growth and Digital Expansion

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version Media, a leader in advertising solutions for local businesses, has announced a new brand identity to align with the company's impressive growth and continued expansion into the digital space. These exciting updates include redesigned logos, updated colors, and a brand new website that reflects the company's innovative spirit and vision for the future.

BVM started in 2007 with six monthly publications powered by local businesses and readers. Today, the company designs and distributes over 1,200 publications that unite communities and brand local businesses. While print advertising remains at the forefront, BVM now offers complementary digital solutions to create cohesive ad campaigns for businesses across print and digital mediums. The company's revamped branding symbolizes an evolution of the business, and its product offerings, while giving a nod to the past.

"We wanted our new branding to exude confidence without losing our original identity," said Mitch Writt, PR Manager at BVM. "We've proven to be one of the best at what we do, and our business is always evolving with new offerings and better opportunities. We wanted our visuals to better communicate our direction for the future."

Kevin O'Brien, CEO at Best Version Media, also shared his excitement during a company-wide virtual conference on Thursday.

"As our business continues to grow and reach new milestones, our brand identity should reflect that progress," O'Brien said. "This brand evolution allows us to continue adapting to new trends to ensure that our products and messaging are aligned with market demands."

Best Version Media is expanding into new communities every month while adding value-driven solutions to its lineup of advertising services. The company works with tens of thousands of local businesses across the U.S. and Canada, aiming to unite the hearts and minds of communities – one person, one home, one business at a time.

Best Version Media strengthens communities and connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital advertising solutions. Check out the company's new brand identity and learn more about BVM by visiting www.bestversionmedia.com.

